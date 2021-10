LAPWAI, Idaho (CBS2) — Two vehicles collided on Highway 95 on Thursday, killing two of the passengers, police say. Police say one of the vehicles likely crossed over the center line, and the two cars ran into each other. The 79-year-old man driving one of the cars was dead when police arrived. The passenger, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

LAPWAI, ID ・ 22 DAYS AGO