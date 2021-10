ASL Print FX, with three North American locations, has earned 83 technical awards over the last ten years – primarily for the high-end labels it produces for the wine and spirits market. To continuously earn such high honors requires the right “cocktail” of ingredients, which for ASL credits both its highly skilled operators and three Gallus presses installed at its Vaughn, Ontario location. Based on this previous success, ASL recently added a ten-color Gallus RCS 330 from Heidelberg to fuel growth and add versatility at its Napa, California plant.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO