CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss, elects to field against PNG

Derrick
 7 days ago

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Co-host Oman has won the toss and...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mourners pay homage to slain Kenyan running star Tirop

Olympic running greats came together on Saturday to bid farewell to rising Kenyan star Agnes Tirop, whose murder earlier this month sent shockwaves across the nation and the athletics world. A double world championships bronze medallist tipped for future stardom on the track, Tirop was buried in a white casket in central Kenya on what would have been her 26th birthday. Her body was found on October 13 with stab wounds in the bedroom of her home in Iten, a high-altitude training hub for top-class athletes. Tirop's husband appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing after being arrested and remanded in custody.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini

Southern African nations have sent envoys to the tiny kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to engage with King Mswati III about the political and civil unrest that has engulfed the country in recent weeks.The 16-nation Southern African Development Community sent top officials from Eswatini's neighbor South Africa and the nearby countries of Botswana and Namibia Eswatini has been embroiled in pro-democracy protests by demonstrators demanding sweeping reforms including the removal of King Mswati, who has ruled the mountainous country since 1986 as an absolute monarch where all political parties are banned.Mswati is accused by activists of ordering...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ICC T20 WC: Oman deserved to win, admits PNG skipper Vala

Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Papua New Guinea (PNG) captain Assad Vala stated that Oman deserved to win after his side's dismal show in the opening match of Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oman#Png#T20#Ap
WTOP

Sloppy Bangladesh beats Oman by 26 runs in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Bangladesh overcame sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup. Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by...
WORLD
Sporting News

T20 World Cup 2021: Scotland cause major upset, Oman cruise past PNG

After a long wait, the T20 World Cup is finally under way and there's already been a major upset on the first day of action. Before the 'Super 12s' begin later this week, eight countries are battling it out in the group stage and looking to advance to the next phase of the T20WC.
WORLD
The Independent

T20 World Cup opens with Oman cruising to 10-wicket win over Papua New Guinea

Oman opened the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup by cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea in Al Amerat.Having opted to bat, Papua New Guinea never recovered from losing both openers in the first over without a run on the board.A valiant 56 from captain Assad Vala helped his team escape total embarrassment, but four wickets from the left-arm spin of his opposite number Zeeshan Maqsood helped to cap the Papuans’ total at a paltry 129 for nine.Oman, who scored a memorable win over Ireland in their only previous T20 World Cup campaign in 2016, would ultimately reach their target without losing a wicket.Jatinder Singh hit 11 boundaries including four sixes in his knock of 73, whilst fellow opener Aqib Ilyas reached his half-century as the hosts wrapped up victory with 38 balls remaining.The emphatic nature of Oman’s victory also means a healthy net run-rate which could come into play later in their initial group stage games.PA
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland take big step towards next stage with T20 World Cup win over PNG

Scotland made it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup and took a big step towards the Super 12 stage as Richie Berrington and Josh Davey fired them to a 17-run win over Papua New Guinea.Having upset Bangladesh in their opening fixture, the Scots did not take their eye off the ball as they condemned the tournament first-timers to an early exit in OmanBerrington was the star turn, striking 70 off 49 deliveries to push his side towards 165 for nine and later contributing a wonderful one-handed catch. Scotland should have scored more but lost six wickets in...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Scotland close to T20 World Cup advance after beating PNG

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland has eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea’s chances of advancing in the T20 World Cup after a 17-run victory in Oman. A 92-run partnership between Richie Barrington and wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross was the cornerstone of Scotland’s total of 165-9 despite PNG claiming six wickets for just 15 runs in the last two overs. PNG came back strongly after losing half of its side within the first six overs for just 35 runs, but was bowled out for 148 with three balls remaining.
SPORTS
thehighlandsun.com

Bangladesh into Australia’s T20 World Cup group after big win over PNG

Shakib Al Hasan produced an impressive all-round performance as Bangladesh sealed a spot in the Twenty20 World Cup’s Super 12 with a big victory against Papua New Guinea in Muscat. The Tigers, who lost their opening match against Scotland, backed up their vital victory over Group B hosts Oman with...
WORLD
AFP

World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season

World number one and Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty pulled out of the season-ending WTA Finals Saturday, opting to remain at home and focus on preparing for the Australian summer. "It was a difficult decision but I need to prioritise my body and my recovery from our 2021 season and focus on having the strongest pre-season for the Australian summer."
TENNIS
The Independent

Newcastle’s Adam Radwan eager to learn from his England wing rival Jonny May

Adam Radwan is eager to learn from his closest rival as England’s fastest player when he joins up with Eddie Jones’ Autumn Nations Series squad next month.Taking advantage of Jonny May being rested and Anthony Watson’s absence with the Lions, Radwan made an explosive start to his international career by scoring a hat-trick in a 70-14 victory over Canada in July.Now fate has nudged the Newcastle Falcon a step closer to retaining his place after knee ligament damage sustained last Saturday means Watson could miss the entire season.It leaves Radwan, May and Max Malins as the front line options to...
RUGBY
The Independent

Is England vs Northern Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

England welcome Northern Ireland to Wembley Stadium this afternoon in what is a historic fixture for the Lionesses. Having previously only played in friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014, the team are set to play in their first competitive fixture at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007. They host a Northern Ireland side who joined England in making a perfect start to World Cup qualifying last month, as Kenny Shiels’ side defeated Luxembourg and Latvia, both by a 4-0 scoreline. England also cruised to opening wins against North Macedonia and Luxembourg under Sarina Wiegman, but they...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dom Sibley pulls out of England Lions trip to Australia

Dom Sibley has pulled out of the England Lions trip to Australia effectively ending his Ashes hopes, with Yorkshire’s Harry Brook called up as a replacement.Opener Sibley played 22 Tests before being dropped against India this summer but was handed a lifeline when he was invited Down Under with the second string Lions squad.That 14-strong group will fly out on November 4 with the senior side, provide training and warm-up opposition and shadow the early part of the tour as ready-made reserve players. But Sibley has decided not to travel.The 26-year-old, who averages 28.94 in his England career but...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy