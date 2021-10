DES MOINES — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced a program Wednesday with the University of Iowa Health Care to offer a statewide opioid addiction treatment training. The program will be funded with nearly four million dollars from an opioid settlement — and will train doctors and many other health care providers. “We think that the training will be certainly population wise per capita disproportionately in rural Iowa That the practitioners that will be served will be in rural Iowa,” Miller says. “We are very conscious of having a set of programs that cover the whole state.”

