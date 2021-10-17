CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid To Offer Eden Hazard In Hope Of Signing Mohamed Salah

By Ryan Sidle
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Real Madrid are set to launch an audacious bid to try and sign Mohamed Salah, and will offer Eden Hazard as part of the deal for the Liverpool star. Salah has been in incredible form this season and continued that vein on Saturday, with a brilliant assist for Sadio Mane and...

Tribal Football

Tottenham midfielder Ndombele hoping to join Real Madrid next summer

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele wants to join Real Madrid, according to reports. The France international has won his place back at Spurs this season. But that hasn't stopped Ndombele from dreaming of a move to Spain. Defensa Central says the 24-year-old wants to join Los Blancos in the summer of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea set price limit for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard

Chelsea sporting director Marina Granovskaia has made it clear the club will not go over a specific figure to bring back winger Eden Hazard from Real Madrid. The Belgian has struggled to find his feet at Real after a series of injury issues since his move from the Blues in 2019.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero on track for debut against Real Madrid

Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero could make his debut against Real Madrid in the El Clasico. The striker arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City over the summer, but suffered a calf injury before the start of the season with reports suggesting he could be out for 10 weeks. But...
SOCCER
Erling Haaland
Eden Hazard
Paul Pogba
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Eden Hazard ‘on brink of Chelsea return’ after Real Madrid struggles

What the papers sayEden Hazard has been tipped for a possible return to Chelsea amid the winger’s struggles at Real Madrid. The Daily Mirror, citing Spanish outlet El Nacional, says the 30-year-old could be on his way back to Stamford Bridge with Blues bosses reportedly holding early informal talks with Madrid executives. Hazard’s experience at the Bernabeu has been plagued by injuries, with the Belgium international missing more games than he has played.The Sun, via Fichajes, reports Newcastle have set their sights on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, with the club’s new bosses eyeing a potential January move. The 30-year-old has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG offering Mbappe €225 MILLION contract to reject Real Madrid

PSG are offering Kylian Mbappe a contract worth a staggering €225 MILLION to stay in Paris. Mbappe's current deal expires in June and the France striker is a priority target for Real Madrid and their president Florentino Perez. For the moment, Mbappe has offered no hint of a willingness to...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Valdano: I was blocked signing Man Utd legend Cantona for Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid coach Jorge Valdano admits he was blocked from signing Manchester United great Eric Cantona. Valdano attempted to sign Cantona in 1995 before he was eventually replaced by Fabio Capello as coach. He told La Galerna: "(Real president Ramon) Mendoza told me that it was an unviable signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Egyptian#Anfield#Reds#Chelsea#Belgian#Bernabeu#Spanish#Roma
Real Madrid keen to sign Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn’t mean the rumours won’t keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Real Madrid...
MLS
FanSided

Leicester transfers: Is Real Madrid’s Isco a realistic signing?

An interesting Leicester City transfer rumour has arisen. Would Real Madrid’s Isco be a good signing for the Foxes and is it a realistic one?. These days Leicester are linked with all manner of qualify prospective signings, ridiculous sounding and feasible alike. Capturing assets, actually, unwanted assets from sides like Real and Barcelona is certainly more likely presently, for at least two reasons that come to mind: their relative downfalls, along with the Foxes’ rapid rise.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Real Madrid will look to re-sign Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a surprise target for Real. According to the football transfer rumours in British media, Real Madrid will look to re-sign Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon. Tottenham spent 30 million euros to sign the Spain international from Real in the summer of 2020. The 24-year-old has four...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea 'open the door to re-signing Eden Hazard from Real Madrid as Blues owner Blues Roman Abramovich increasingly convinced that the 30-year old winger can rediscover his best form at Stamford Bridge'

Eden Hazard could be set to make a stunning return to Chelsea after the club opened 'informal' talks with Real Madrid over the Belgian winger. Hazard left Chelsea to join Real Madrid for €115million (£98m) in 2019 but he has struggled to make a major impact in Spain. The 30-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Liverpool key to Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or hopes

Mohamed Salah must stay at Liverpool or continue his professional career to stand a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or, according to former England and Manchester United star Paul Scholes. Thanks to his inspiring displays for club and country, the Egypt captain was among the 30-man 2021 Ballon d’Or longlist...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Hazard tired of injury issues

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admits Eden Hazard won't be considered for their Champions League clash with Shakhtar Donetsk. Hazard continues to struggle with injury. Ancelotti explained, "Hazard is tired of having the minor issue he's had and is working on it. He isn't available due to excess load, but he'll be available again soon, for the game against Barcelona or the Osasuna match.
SOCCER
The Ringer

We Are Witnessing Peak Mohamed Salah

Ten touches. (Have you seen them yet? Because you really should.) Ten touches for Mohamed Salah to send 10,000 volts through Anfield, pulling a Liverpool team that had been on the ropes for much of the most recent edition of English football’s current hot-button rivalry—the Houses of Pep and Klopp—into an improbable 2-1 lead. Ten glorious, gliding touches to take four, perhaps even seven defenders out of the game. Ten touches to add who knows how many tens of thousands of pounds to the proposed salary in the Egyptian talisman’s thorny contract negotiations (an impasse out of which he may yet wriggle to break open Liverpool’s wage structure). Ten jinking, joyriding touches to ascend the gilded staircase from a place among the handful of players with a claim to the Ballon d’Or as it slides beyond its 13-year Messi-Ronaldo duopoly, to being arguably—always and irresolvably arguably, since there is no metric for this, only a one-off vote flavored by parochialism, recency bias, and the category error of team success—the greatest footballer on earth. Ten touches for the apotheosis of Mo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Real Madrid: Eden Hazard a tragic hero at the world’s most demanding club

Real Madrid attacking midfielder Eden Hazard is doing whatever he can to prove that his move to the Santiago Bernabeu was not a failure. Hazard’s name has been tossed around in discussions for being the worst signing in club history, and that is the kind of criticism and pressure no player should have to bear. And it is especially sad to see a player as talented as Hazard and as unlucky as Hazard facing this kind of a label.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Liverpool interested to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Liverpool FC top hierarchy is keen to get Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos on board as Real Madrid higher-ups are eager to sell some of their top players so as to reduce the wage bill. As per reports from El Nacional, Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp wants to get this deal done at the earliest. As per some sources, the asking price is 20 million pounds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Paul Pogba close to signing a deal with Real Madrid

Real Madrid FC has shown its interest in getting charismatic Manchester United FC midfielder Paul Pogba’s services as the 28-year-old’s contract expires in 2022. Pogba’s form was crucial in the UEFA Nations League games, especially against Belgium and Spain. By convincing Paul Pogba Real Madrid would also look to entice...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

