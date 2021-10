No pressure, kid. Ansu Fati came on for Barcelona at half-time of their Champions League clash with Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday night, at another time when it felt like his team needed him -- but on this occasion, he didn't score. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in just 116 minutes this season, after returning from an entire year injured, couldn't add to that in 45 minutes more. He didn't have a shot on target and didn't provide a telling pass either. In fact, when he had the chance to, he didn't take it, annoying Sergio Busquets and prompting Ronald Koeman to say: "I'll have to have a word with him.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO