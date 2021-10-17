CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping missionaries. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A notorious Haitian gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was accused by police Sunday of abducting 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. Five children were believed to be among those kidnapped, including a 2-year-old. The 400...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Tuberville says ask Nancy Pelosi, ‘Were you warned?’ about Jan. 6 riots at Capitol

In his weekly press briefing Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville answered a question about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I want to know what we knew,” Tuberville said. “Hopefully, they get Nancy Pelosi and put her on the stand and ask her, ‘Did you know? Were you warned by the FBI?’ Because you, Nancy Pelosi, are in charge of the Capitol. You’re in charge of the security of the Capitol. We never hear anything like that.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TheDailyBeast

Union Chief Orders Unvaccinated New York City Firefighters to Go to Work Anyway

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gave city workers a simple choice—either take at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by the end of the working day this Friday, or be sent home indefinitely without pay. The city’s firefighters union has now told its unvaccinated members to ignore the mayor. Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, told reporters Wednesday: “I have told my members that if they choose to remain unvaccinated, they must still report for duty... If they are told they cannot work, it will be the department and city of New York that sends them home. And it will be the department and the city of New York that has failed to protect the citizens of New York.” Earlier in the day, a New York State judge threw out a police union request to temporarily block the vaccine mandate, but the Police Benevolent Association said it will appeal that decision. On Thursday, the Kaiser Family Foundation released a survey showing that 5 percent of unvaccinated American adults say they have left a job due to a vaccine mandate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yahya Jammeh
Person
Stefanie Dolson
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Megan Rice
Person
Jesus
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Jill Biden
Washington Examiner

Health and education elites forced to confess error

Confessions of error are rare enough in woke America that they should be strictly construed against the speaker. Two such confessions — the legal term is "admissions against interest" — suddenly appeared last week. The first confession came in an Oct. 20 letter from Principal Deputy Director of the National...
HEALTH
lincolnnewsnow.com

Militia leader on when they would rise up

CNN's Lisa Ling spent the weekend with the Southern Arizona Militia, a right-leaning group focused on securing the southern border. "This is Life" airs Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.
POLITICS
Westword

Lauren Boebert's Angry Denials, John Eastman's Colorado Ties to January 6 Capitol Attack

Two prominent individuals with Colorado ties were connected to the organizers of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to new claims. U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert figures prominently in a blockbuster report from Rolling Stone; and the Washington Post takes aim at John Eastman, a retired professor who spoke at the rally at the White House, standing alongside Donald Trump sycophant Rudolph Giuliani, before the brutality broke out at the Capitol. Eastman has filed an intent to sue the University of Colorado Boulder after programs he'd been contracted to present as a visiting scholar were canceled following the violent attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Shooting#Atomic Bombs#Ap News#Port Au Prince#Haitian#Mawozo#The Associated Press#Christian Aid Ministries#Canadian#Capitol#Another New Yorker
BoardingArea

New Vaccine Rules To Enter The US Starting On November 8

On November 8, new rules are going into affect for entry into the US by foreign nationals. AFAR mentions that, “the Biden administration has released the full details of its plan, which requires vaccination for all foreign nationals entering the United States, with few exceptions.”. Rather than have varying rules...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News South Texas

U.S. Ambassador Shares Important Message To Migrants

Among the conversations Fox News had with Ambassador Ken Salazar, was an exclusive message to migrants. The Ambassador visited Del Rio and Acuña Coahuila. Both border communities recently had a caravan of migrants under the international bridge. There have been reports indicated there is another caravan leaving Mexico. “We are...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
MSNBC

As Biden arrives in Europe, allies have a fear: Trump's possible return

The day Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, "sighs of relief rippled through capitals" around the world. NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel reported, "As the results came through tonight, I started to watch the reaction coming in around the world, and people were reacting like the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that America's reputation had been saved."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy