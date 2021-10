I have a friend who is so generous she will lend me a newly purchased book before she has read it herself. I will read it quickly, of course, and return it as soon as I can. I could not quite let go of Yu Hua’s novel "To Live," however, so I borrowed it a second time. It is a tale narrated by a young man who is spending a summer gathering stories and folk songs. One story, by a man named Fungui, strikes him as different from all the others he hears. As a tale of a man’s transformation, a story of lives well lived within a given set of trying circumstances, it grabs him in the “same way the talons of an eagle clutch the branches of a tree.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO