Middle East

Hezbollah MP says Thursday’s violence a ‘massacre’, calls for accountability

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – The deadly clashes that broke out in Beirut on Thursday amounted to a “massacre” and its perpetrators...

Comments

EXACTLY
6d ago

Leadership with no accountability , kinda like how the democrats are destroying America

Reply
16
Thomas Smith
6d ago

Shia Terrorists fighting Sunni Terrorists. Either way Dead Terrorists.

Reply(2)
16
kfgo.com

Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable

(Reuters) – Lebanese President Michel Aoun vowed that those who were responsible for the violence that erupted on Thursday in Beirut will be held accountable. In a televised speech after shootings that killed six people, Aoun said it was “unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals”.
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut blast judge is politicised

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the lead investigator into the disastrous Beirut port blast was biased and politicised. “The targetting is clear, you are picking certain officials and certain people, the bias is clear,” he said in a televised address. The investigation into...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Lebanon’s Top Cleric Condemns Beirut Violence, Calls to Respect Judiciary

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric called on Sunday for all parties in the country to respect the independence of the judiciary, and condemned as “unacceptable” violence of the sort that erupted in Beirut last week. “We must free the judiciary from political interference, sectarian and partisan political activism and respect its...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Reuters#Pro Iranian#Al Mayadeen Tv#Lebanese
jack1065.com

Lebanon’s Amal movement says violence aimed to reignite internal strife

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Shi’ite Amal movement said on Monday last week’s street violence in Beirut in which seven Shi’ite Muslims were shot dead aimed to reignite internal strife and threaten peace. The seven were killed on Thursday as crowds headed for a demonstration called by Amal and its Iranian-backed...
ADVOCACY
wtaq.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says won’t be dragged to civil war

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The powerful Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war, a day after seven Shi’ites were killed in Beirut’s bloodiest street violence in more than a decade. Senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieldin repeated Hezbollah’s accusation that the Christian Lebanese Forces...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Hezbollah leader calls Beirut violence a ‘dangerous development’

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday called last week’s gun battle in Beirut, in which seven Shi’ite protesters were killed, a “dangerous development.”. Nasrallah once again accused the Christian Lebanese Forces Party and its leader, Samir Geagea, of being behind the shooting, which he claimed was part of an attempt to drag the country into another civil war, according to AP.
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says group has never been stronger

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has 100,000 trained fighters and the group has never been stronger, its chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised address on Monday, days after Beirut witnessed the worst street violence in over a decade. Seven people were killed on Thursday when a gun...
MIDDLE EAST
