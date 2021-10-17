Hezbollah MP says Thursday’s violence a ‘massacre’, calls for accountability

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 20 HOURS AGO