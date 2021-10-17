Even MORE red flags for anyone who claims to be from New Jersey

If the red flag emoji has taken over your timeline this week, you’re not alone. People are sharing what they deem as “red flags” to look out for in dating and it has exploded into the latest viral social media trend. Social media users are posting scenarios they’ve experienced or observed that stood out to them as turn-offs in a new person followed by multiple red flag emojis. While the trend went viral earlier this week, it’s not new. TikTok users have been sharing lengthy videos explaining different questionable things that made them raise their eyebrows when dating someone new since earlier this year, but it has since been translated into meme form on Twitter and other platforms.

