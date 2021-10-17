Even MORE red flags for anyone who claims to be from New Jersey

But for blind and visually-impaired people that use screen readers and voiceover technology, the red flag meme doesn’t make sense. “Every time I saw that meme come up, I would have voiceover saying ‘triangular flag on a post,'” said Steve Saylor, a Blind Twitch gamer and accessibility advocate. “That’s technically the description of the emoji, but it ruins the meme, because this is about the color of the flag.” IPhone’s voiceover will tell you the number of “triangular flag on post” emojis, rather than reading them one by one, but some screen readers do read out each individual emoji, which means you have to hear “triangular flag on post” 48 times unless you scroll down.
