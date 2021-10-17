CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Dear Richard: 'My brother-in-law has been abusing our hospitality'

By Richard Madeley
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have always made my brother-in-law (who is in his 50s, single, friendless and lives a long way away) welcome in our home, often for periods of several weeks. This was so that he could spend time with his elderly dad, who lived with us until recently before going into a...

Duluth News Tribune

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

Both my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digg.com

Was I Wrong To Ask All The Women In My Family To Leave My Wedding After They Showed Up Wearing White Dresses, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com

Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going viral. Morgan Altier and her twin sister, Macey, have been inseparable for 25 years. Morgan Altier said she’s always admired her sister and always had to be loving on her, hugging...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Found Out the Horrible Secret Behind Why My Parents and Sister Aren’t Speaking

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am 15 and just found out a horrible secret about my parents. Since my sister left home five years ago, she grew increasingly distant with them, which seemed to break my parents’ hearts. I found it strange as they had seemed close, but she was still in regular contact with me; we texted all the time and became friends on social media as soon as I got accounts. She’s finished college and is working, but still barely contacts our parents except to make arrangements to see them over holidays (again, she texts me lots and spends time with me when she’s here). I asked if they’d ever fallen out, but she said no, and our parents said they had no idea why she was so distant with them. Now I’ve found out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
recordargusnews.com

Mom blabs daughter’s secret to friends, father

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m a 30-year-old woman who has a great relationship with both of my parents. I recently confided in my mother about something that I wasn’t ready to tell my dad. Earlier this week, I found out that my mother spilled my secret to not only my father, but also to a few of her close friends whom I […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘Marry the man who will take the screaming baby as soon as he gets home from a long day at work and tells you to go grab a latte.’: Woman urges ‘who you marry matters’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Who you marry matters. I’ll say it again for the ladies in the back who are currently in a relationship they just aren’t sure about. ‘But he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tara Blair Ball

My Sister Told Me Off and Blocked Me Because I Told a Family Secret

Sharing family secrets very much seems like a betrayal. Ours was so woven into the fabric of my family’s makeup and into our portrayal to everyone else. I assumed there’d be some blowback. My readers have primarily been supportive. One said I had written an article about an “infantile” act, which is fine. I believe wholeheartedly in, “Take what you like and leave the rest.” If cutting off contact doesn’t work for you, don’t do it.
Telegraph

My husband’s stopped drinking, and his disapproval is killing me

Two and a half years ago, my husband decided to stop drinking and now he is evangelical about the benefits of sobriety. He says it was the ever-worsening hangovers and decreasing enjoyment from boozing that prompted him to quit drinking and I nodded along, fully suspecting he’d come wandering back to the alcohol aisle soon enough. But that hasn’t happened. Not a drop of alcohol has passed his lips, which tells me he’s in this for the long term, so I’m a disgruntled passenger along for the ride.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

My Child’s Playtime With His Aunt Has Taken a Creepy Turn

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My almost 5-year-old FaceTimes with their retired aunt every day. They have a very close relationship, but don’t live close enough for frequent visits. Their aunt LOVES these daily calls. They play imaginary games and listen to music and generally my child leads the conversation and directs the play. My concern is the things my child says: I know they are just testing boundaries, seeing what will happen. But they say things like: “I hate you” (very jovially! It’s basically a game), they tell their aunt to be quiet or that she can’t say anything. During whatever pretend game is being played, my child will declare that their aunt has died, or that they have died, and insist that the game stay that route. My child also makes up stories, tells lies about their day, and generally just says really crazy stuff. Their aunt seems completely unfazed by this type of play. She gives a little pushback about the dying aspects, but completely plays along and is even outwardly submissive and apologetic when my child is being super bossy or mean—playing along to the n-th degree, if you will.
KIDS
The Independent

Dear Fiona: My mother is constantly at our house – and it’s making things very unpleasant

The problem…“My mother moved to live nearby when my stepfather died. I thought this would make things easier for us all – we could keep an eye on her, and she could visit occasionally for a meal and see the grandchildren. Instead, she has virtually moved in.“She turns up quite early in the morning and then stays all day until my husband gets home from work. I’m trying to work from home but it’s sometimes impossible to get anything done – she just doesn’t seem to recognise I have a job to do. Sometimes she’ll leave when he gets in,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘I showered and saw where my wife wiped away steam to see our baby in the bassinet.’: Man praises stay-at-home wife, says her hard work ‘does not go unnoticed’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I came home yesterday evening after working 12 hours. I went into the bathroom to get cleaned up and ready for dinner. I noticed my daughter’s bassinet in the bathroom.
RELATIONSHIPS
thepennyhoarder.com

Dear Penny: Can I Get My Dead Husband’s Social Security After Secret Divorce?

My ex-husband was killed in a car accident in November 2018. We were married legally for five years. We got divorced so our daughter could get SSI. She has cerebral palsy. When we divorced, we didn't tell anyone except for Social Security. Not even his parents knew we were divorced. We were planning on getting married again at the justice of the peace after our daughter turned 18. Unfortunately, he was killed three months before her 18th birthday.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MadameNoire

61-Year-Old Groom And His 18-Year-Old Bride Defend Their Marriage: ‘You Little Girls Are Jealous’

A 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old bride have been the talk of the town since news of their marriage went viral. Michael Haugabook tied the knot with his now-wife Deja Haugabook in September and it has caused outrage because not only is she much younger than him, but he allegedly also dated her mother. Haugabook has been present during her whole life and is also her godfather.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

