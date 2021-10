This is a necessary book. The role of the monarchy during the Great War has figured in passing in many histories and, in terms of the monarch himself, in Harold Nicolson’s authorised life of King George V and in Kenneth Rose’s unauthorised (and in many regards superior) one. For King and Country is a monumental study of British royalty in “the war to end all war”, with no archival stone left unturned: Heather Jones has exhaustively explored the impact of the King and his family on the national consciousness and the motivation of the war effort. The result is a dense but enriching work that adds much to the historiographical landscape of one of the most documented periods of our history.

