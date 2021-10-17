Connecticut Woman Arrested After Snyder County Crimes
SELINSGROVE – A woman from Connecticut is in custody after two burglaries in Snyder County Thursday. State troopers at Selinsgrove say 45-year-old Crystal Fox...www.wkok.com
SELINSGROVE – A woman from Connecticut is in custody after two burglaries in Snyder County Thursday. State troopers at Selinsgrove say 45-year-old Crystal Fox...www.wkok.com
Jesus Crystal did you learn nothing in Burglary 101? Burglary is not barter. you take stuff not leave your stuff in exchange.
Comments / 3