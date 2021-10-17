CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOVIES: Petite Maman - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeline Sciamma’s filmmaking is peerless. A one-of-a-kind filmmaker delivering a one-of-a-kind film, who knew? Petite Maman is the simple story of a girl coming to terms with the death of her grandmother, examing her relationship with her parents at a young age – it’s a powerful, short study of the grieving...

www.spoilertv.com

