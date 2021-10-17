MOVIES: Petite Maman - Review

Wes Anderson is, full confession, a filmmaker that I’m 50/50 on. I think a lot of that is to do in which the order that I watched his work – the films of his that I saw first, Moonrise Kingdom and Fantastic Mr. Fox, are the movies that linger in my mind the longest – whereas anything else I’m not particularly keen on. The French Dispatch unfortunately is the director’s weakest yet, a stylish but entirely empty and hollow piece that doesn’t give you a reason to care about any of the three stories in its anthology, structured around multiple events, such as an imprisoned painter whose art becomes a smash hit, student riots in May ’68, and the kidnapping of a young boy whose chef is able to save the day. These are – on their own, enough stories for three features but in an already short film at one hundred and nine minutes they barely have any time to breath.
