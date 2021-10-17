MOVIES: Petite Maman - Review

Using the history of Indigenous people as a launchpad for horror is baked into the genre. The Micmac Burial ground from "Pet Sematary" and The Overlook Hotel in "The Shining" both deal with the idea of the fabled "Indian burial ground" – ground so sacred that to disturb it in any way would summon up horrors beyond our wildest beliefs. It makes a certain kind of cosmic sense: settlers came to this land, slaughtered the indigenous people who lived here, and restricted those left to reservations. America is a land built on the bloodshed of the powerless, and there's long been an idea in certain horror stories that sooner or later, the chickens would come home to roost, and those truly native to this land would have their revenge. But more often than not, these ideas are only touched on a surface level. "We don't understand native customs," most of these stories say. "And we're terrified of what we don't understand." Those looking for art that better covers this material should seek out books like "The Only Good Indians" by Stephen Graham Jones, and not expect much from "Antlers," the strangely inert new horror movie from director Scott Cooper and producer Guillermo del Toro.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO