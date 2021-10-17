A gorgeous fall Sunday ahead!

After a cool and sunny day yesterday, we are heading into a lovely end to the weekend. Temperatures this morning range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s with a few areas of fog and even a few spots with patchy frost on the Plateau.

We’ll keep the pleasant fall conditions around this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper-60s with plenty of sunshine!

Cool nights continue into next week with daytime highs moderating to the 70s. Our next chance of rain moves in on Thursday with another front that will drop highs back to the 60s again for the end of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.