CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A gorgeous fall Sunday ahead!

WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vjeay_0cTplx5z00

After a cool and sunny day yesterday, we are heading into a lovely end to the weekend. Temperatures this morning range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s with a few areas of fog and even a few spots with patchy frost on the Plateau.

We’ll keep the pleasant fall conditions around this afternoon. Highs today will be in the mid to upper-60s with plenty of sunshine!

Cool nights continue into next week with daytime highs moderating to the 70s. Our next chance of rain moves in on Thursday with another front that will drop highs back to the 60s again for the end of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Mountain snow Saturday night, mild Sunday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system is pushing through Colorado Saturday night, bringing mountain snowfall and light rain showers to the lower elevations. Colorado will dry out early Sunday morning with dry conditions the rest of the day. High temperatures in Denver will be seasonal in the mid-60s. Temperatures will...
DENVER, CO
wvlt.tv

Very warm Sunday ahead of a First Alert for storms Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll get a nice surge of warmth Sunday ahead of a cold front that will bring us rain and some stronger storms. We do have a First Alert due to those storms being on the strong to severe side at times Monday. WHAT TO EXPECT. It’ll...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJBF.com

Gorgeous Weekend, Wet Week Ahead.

As of 8AM Saturday- Happy Saturday! Another incredible weekend is in store for you. Expect sunshine both days with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. I recommend going to the fair this weekend to enjoy the nice weather. It’s the last weekend for both the fair in Augusta and the one in Columbia.
AUGUSTA, GA
News 12

Seasonal Sunday in Hudson Valley's forecast ahead of rainy workweek

Sunday will continue a trend of cooler, seasonal temperatures in the Hudson Valley ahead of several chances for rain for the workweek. Sunday will start off with sunny before clouds increase for the afternoon with temperatures in the low-60s. There is also a small risk of a shower for late in the day.
HUDSON, NY
WPRI

Weather Now: Quiet this Evening; Nice Sunday Ahead

Although Saturday was cooler than the past few days, it was still a bit warmer-than-average for the date with highs in the low 60s in Providence. Overnight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with cooler temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s; although some 30s are possible across the usual cold spots and a frost is possible. In fact, a Frost Advisory has been issued for parts of our area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

Saturday Night Forecast, Sunny & Warm Sunday Ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been a pretty nice weekend across northwest Florida so far! Tonight we will have partly cloudy skies with lows falling into the mid 50s inland to lower 60s along the coast. For our Sunday, we will start off in the 50s/60s and again warm up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. It will get gradually more humid by tomorrow night and that will lead to some rain chances on Monday at around a 20% coverage. Our next best chance of rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday associated with a strong frontal system. Severe weather could be possible with that system as well so we will be keeping a close eye on it as we get closer in time. Once the frontal system passes, it looks like we will see some much cooler weather for Halloween weekend with highs around 70 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy