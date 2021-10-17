CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Has No Concerns Over Chelsea Duo Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner Despite Brentford Blank

By Rob Calcutt
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he has no concerns over Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after their 1-0 win against Brentford on Saturday.

Ben Chilwell scored the only goal of the game, with Edouard Mendy producing a world class performance in between the sticks to help guide his side to their sixth league win of the season.

Lukaku and Werner both started up top for the Blues against the fellow west London side, but were unable to get themselves on the scoresheet.

The former has now gone four Premier League games without a goal.

However, Tuchel is not worried about the Belgian's form despite substituting him in the latter stages of Saturday's fixture.

After the game, he said: "I am not concerned as I felt him a bit tired and then isolated because we were defending as a block too deep."

"Both of them, Timo and Romelu, were too far away to help us and escape the pressure. That was the problem today. But I have no concerns."

The attacking duo linked up well in the first half with Werner feeding the ball to Lukaku in the box who went on to score, but the offside flag was raised and the goal was disallowed.

Tuchel touched upon that particular chance, adding: "Normally, the best thing is he scores but he is very unselfish at the moment, looking for Timo in good situations, and when we had him in the situation it was a close offside decision."

The Blues next face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Timo Werner Hamstring Injury Update

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Timo Werner's hamstring injury which saw him replaced in the first half of Chelsea's Champions League win over Malmo. The 25-year-old pulled up with a hamstring injury just before half-time and was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi a minute before the interval. Werner hobbled...
SOCCER
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku ruled out injured for two games by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will miss the next two games for Chelsea through injury.The Belgian was injured while winning a penalty for the Blues in the 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League midweek.And now the European champions will have to make do without their No 9 against Norwich on Saturday and next week’s Carabao Cup tie with Southampton on Tuesday, 26 October. “There’s no big news,” Tuchel said. “They will be out of Southampton too but from there we will see. They are both having treatment and feeling positive.”While Tuchel added that the injury may...
PREMIER LEAGUE
