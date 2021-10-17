CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - OT

NHL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's overtime win in Washington D.C. on Saturday. On Thursday in Detroit, the Lightning felt that they were deserving of the two points they gained from the overtime win. The same is true from this OT victory over the Capitals. The Lightning may...

www.nhl.com

