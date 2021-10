Coming off the worst year of his career, Rickie Fowler missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open last week in his first event since August's Wyndham Championship. However, there was some light at the end of the tunnel when the 32-year-old closed his disappointing week with three straight birdies. Six days later in the same city, Las Vegas, but in a different tournament, Fowler kept the run going, shooting his second-straight 66 to finish the CJ Cup's first-round tied for eighth.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO