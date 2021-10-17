CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Pritchett: Garden Variety

By John Pritchett
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Civil Beat is a small nonprofit newsroom, and we’re committed to a paywall-free...

www.civilbeat.org

themillennews.com

Gardening with Talmadge

One of my favorite bulb plants is the Spider Lily. You can see them blooming now, especially in the yards of older homes or where homes used to stand. I like the delicate look of the Spider lily. It seems to pop up and bloom from no where. It is a colorful surprise that fall is here, because they bloom […]
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Master Gardener: Gardeners are explorers

Gardener/author Amy Stewart once said, “Gardeners are inquisitive by nature; we are explorers.” With COVID-19 isolation the spring of 2020, there certainly was more time for the explorer side of a gardener. When I found a creature, weed, wildflower or leaf of a tree and asked myself, “I wonder what this is called?” I had time to satisfy my curiosity. In late March, I found a winged work of art on the floor of our wooded area behind the house. Never had I encountered an insect this large — its wingspan was more than four inches across. I snapped a photo and left the creature in its place. A day or two later two were mating on the brick wall of our back porch. Curious to learn more? So was I.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
homeanddesign.com

Bespoke Garden

Clients with a decrepit deck overlooking an overgrown backyard turned to Katia Goffin Gardens with a wish list that included a pool, pool house and fireplace—all with easy access to their white-brick residence. “We organized the pool and fireplace on an axis parallel to the house, which ties the whole site together,” recounts principal Katia Goffin. Working with a design team that included Aggregate Architecture + Design, Palindrome Design and Superior Construction Services, Goffin devised a clean-lined, contemporary landscape that harmoniously integrates the traditional abode with its verdant surroundings via sleek hardscape, lush greenery and complementary white-brick structures.
GARDENING
Idaho Mountain Express

Seed-saving workshops help propagate local garden varieties

Fall weather and cooler days means that gardeners are now engaging in a crucial stage in the cycle of food propagation: seed saving. The Upper Big Wood River Grange 192 Community Garden in Hailey is designed to produce seeds from vegetables and other plants for the Wood River Seed Library to safeguard plant biodiversity in the Wood River Valley.
KETCHUM, ID
Kenosha News.com

"Serenity Garden"

Lincoln Middle School Principal Starlynn Daley talks about her vision for a new serenity garden in the school's outdoor courtyard. Currently, it has five, 4 by 8 foot gardening beds installed last month with sponsorship from Jockey International’s philanthropic arm, Jockey Being Family Foundation, which has “adopted” the school. The Foundation collaborated with the Garden of Eatin’ Kenosha and Carthage College volunteers to help build the beds that will be soon be used by students to plant cool-weather crops, while offering a number of learning opportunities including STEM-based activities and community-service projects. It will also eventually transform into a place where students and staff alike can come to relax and de-stress.
KENOSHA, WI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Garden Notes: Fall gardens

A week ago an impressive dragonfly flight was swarming soundlessly over a wide, sunny up-Island lawn that would mostly qualify as a “Vineyard Lawn.” “Vineyard Lawn” is the education program of Vineyard Conservation Society to promote ecologically informed lawn practices that protect wildlife, aquifers, and watersheds. (bit.ly/3oQhHoD) The dragonfly migration...
ANIMALS
newsofmillcreek.com

"Gardening is for the Birds," by the Whistling Gardener

This column is being reproduced with the permission of Steve Smith, The Whistling Gardener, and owner of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville. As much as I love plants and all of what the act of gardening encompasses, watching my feathered friends fliting about the yard is truly one of the joys and bonuses of laboring in the garden.
MARYSVILLE, WA
