CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

This Beloved Discount Supermarket Chain Is Closing More Locations

By Sarah Wong
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhawH_0cTpjA4U00
Shutterstock

From its start in 1977, Save A Lot contended with grocery competitors by promising low-priced, high-quality food. The value food company was the "fastest-growing retail chain behind Walmart" by 2004 with over 1,000 stores across the country, primarily in low-income areas. Today, consumers nationwide rely on Save A Lot to stock their homes with affordable, fresh staples.

But shoppers will soon see a shake-up. The mission-driven grocery giant announced its conversion to a wholesale business model in December 2020 after a tumultuous year, according to Supermarket News. Stores have been shut down permanently since before the pandemic, and more followed in 2020 and into 2021.

The new plan includes selling 300 corporate stores to independent retailers while continuing to provide healthy offerings at budget-friendly prices. The company aims to transition most stores by the end of 2021, but a few regions have already felt the shift. Residents of Dayton, Ohio saw an unexpected shutdown of their location in early October. Many consumers without access to a car worry they will struggle to find a comparable alternative.

Last year, locals expressed similar concerns when Save A Lot closed in Austin, a low-income Chicago neighborhood. When it left it created a food desert—an area where nourishing and economical food options are hard to come by.

"There are stores around on the West Side of Chicago, but for people that depend on public transportation or walking to Save A Lot, this will be devastating," State Representative La Shawn Ford said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hzg5z_0cTpjA4U00
Shutterstock

Despite the concern around closing more stores, the company has high hopes for the future. "This refresh positively supports our efforts to further evolve and gain new shoppers, retain our current shoppers and increase our basket size," said Save A Lot CEO Kenneth McGrath in a July 2021 newsletter.

However, not all of the discount grocer's sold-off stores will leave loyal shoppers high and dry. In July 2021, 32 corporate locations transferred ownership to Yellow Banana, another grocery chain eager to "invest in underserved, predominantly minority communities" in Cleveland, Chicago and Milwaukee. Yellow Banana plans to remodel locations in 2022 and hire local staff.

Read what to do if you're in an area with sparse healthy food choices to cultivate a balanced diet, and consider adding more of this to your grocery list to stretch your dollar.

For more info about what's happening at the supermarket in your area, check out:

And to get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

Comments / 92

Brenda Lumpp
6d ago

Awe...poor Chicago.....Walgreens and other stores decided not to rebuild after they burned up and robbed all those stores during the Democrats "Sumner of Love". Chicago is nothing but a shithole and I wouldn't even go there in the daylight.

Reply(2)
57
Jodie M Stone
6d ago

It didn't save me alot cuz they add tax on food that shouldn't have tax on it just like Cash Savers does where I live. Every single time I went to Save Alot the produce was gross especially the tomatoes which had maggots in and out of most of them...the manager didn't care. I only bought canned goods, frozen chicken nuggets, chips, frozen fruits/veggies, and a couple other things from Save Alot before they closed our location and put in Cash Savers. If I want to pay a higher price for fruits/veggies I'll go to our farmers market where I know no pesticides have been used on any of the items.

Reply(16)
19
TreeOfLifeSword
6d ago

China will cash in again, no doubt. American leadership is almost entirely corrupted now. All of this was unnecessary…but the mail in vote..yeah🤨 had to have it.

Reply(7)
24
Related
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Is the #1 Best Grocery Store Chain for Holiday Appetizers

It might seem hard to believe—but blink, and the holidays will be pretty much be upon us. If you're making slightly bigger plans than you did last year and beginning to brainstorm your party spreads, you're in luck: This week, Eat This, Not That! readers responded with spirit when we polled you on social media for the grocery destination that's your go-to for holiday party food! One national chain was the clear winner in this poll, with a few other solid recommendations you offered.
BROOKLYN, NY
EatThis

Grocery Prices Are About to Spike 10% for the Rest of 2021, Insider Predicts

Grocery shoppers have noticed their supermarket receipts have gotten shorter, but the total cost has gone up. Retailers across the country have reported item shortages, worker shortages, and shipping delays, which impact the prices of the food on grocery shelves. Unfortunately, one grocery store owner claims the price increases are about to get worse.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Press-Republican

Best Buy closure set for Oct. 30

PLATTSBURGH — It's not goodbye, it's see you around. Those are the words of a sign sitting in Champlain Centre's Best Buy electronics store vestibule. The Town of Plattsburgh location, an anchor store at the mall since 2006, will permanently close Saturday, Oct. 30. The nearest brick and mortar Best...
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Once again, some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend holiday customs. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, announced earlier this month that it will keep its locations closed on Nov. 25, or Thanksgiving Day, this year. Simon’s properties will reopen to the public on Black Friday. As of June 30, the company owned or held an interest in 202 shopping centers in the United States, consisting of 95 malls, 69 Premium Outlets, 14 Mills, six lifestyle centers, as well as 18 other retail properties across 37 states...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Costco Members Say They "10/10 Would Recommend" These Items Right Now

If you're wracking your brain for what to buy that will actually get eaten this week, your task just got simpler. Before you make that grocery run, check out this list of products that Costco members around the country have been excited enough to share this weekend. (Good news—the replacement for Kirkland Signature peanut butter sounds like it's a winner so far.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Chain#Food Drink#Save A Lot#Supermarket News#State
EatThis

The Costco Deli Just Brought Back These 3 Comfort Meals to Warehouses

Costco is the place to go for bulk bakery treats, bulk frozen items, and even bulk home goods. It's also a great place to pick up huge grab-and-go meals at the deli counter. The items that are available on any given day at the Costco deli vary depending on the store and the season. If you head to your local warehouse right now, you'll find a selection of comfort meals in stock just in time for the crisp fall days ahead.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Costco Just Added These 5 New Grocery Items to Its Website

In the midst of shifting seasons comes along changing stock items, and Costco is no stranger to adding and removing new items from its inventory. From greenery to groceries, there are always new products from every category that appeals to the warehouse chain's 105+ million members worldwide. Costco's "What's New"...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWD

Which Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving?

Click here to read the full article. Major retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy and more are closing their doors on Thanksgiving due to the ongoing pandemic and to say thank you to their employees. For many retailers, this is the second year in a row that they are closing on the holiday. Last year, retailers closed their doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow health and safety measures. This year, many stores are keeping up with the tradition as they saw it resonate with customers and employees.More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWhy the Fiorucci...
RETAIL
CNN

This meat is soon disappearing from Chipotle's menu

New York (CNN Business) — Chipotle's smoked brisket was always intended to be a limited-time menu item. But it's been so popular that the offering is ending earlier than planned. The company revealed in Thursday's earnings call that the brisket promotion will end in November, meaning it will just be...
RESTAURANTS
The Morning Call

‘50% off everything’: Antiques and thrift store closing after two months of business in Northampton County

A business selling antiques, collectibles, gently used home decor and more is closing after about two months of business in Northampton. Grandpa’s Attic Antiques & Thrift Store, which opened in early September at 1204 Main St., is holding a going-out-of-business sale — “50% off everything” — through Saturday, its anticipated last day of business, owner Herculis Foskolos said. The store ...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Sisters Prepare For Grand Opening Of Grocery Outlet

Two local sisters are teaming up and taking on a business venture that they hope will benefit the whole community. Come November 4th they will be opening a Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store in La Quinta, a location where residents have been waiting for a grocery store for quite some time since the closing of Ralphs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
10K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy