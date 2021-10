Rory McIlroy has vowed to reap the positives from his Ryder Cup meltdown as he prepares to return to action at the big-money CJ Cup in Las Vegas this week.McIlroy broke down in tears in a rare show of emotion after winning his singles match against Xander Schauffele in Europe’s ill-fated quest at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin And the 32-year-old admits that while nobody was more surprised at the reaction than himself, he believes it may have left him better equipped to continue his challenge to move back up the world rankings.McIlroy said: “I don’t necessarily get emotional about golf,...

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO