Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory on the opening day of cricket's Twenty20 World Cup. In the other Group B game Sunday, co-host Oman thrashed tournament newcomer Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. Chris Greaves first lifted Scotland...

