CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Hezbollah MP says Thursday's violence a 'massacre', calls for accountability

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YbHL_0cTpiWHR00

DUBAI (Reuters) - The deadly clashes that broke out in Beirut on Thursday amounted to a “massacre” and its perpetrators should be held to account, the pro-Iranian al-Mayadeen TV cited a Hezbollah representative in the Lebanese parliament as saying on Sunday.

“What the criminals ... did is a massacre and it will have important ramifications,” MP Hassan Fadallah said, according to the Beirut-based channel. “Those who incited, planned ... and opened fire should be held to account all the way up to the top.”

Comments / 0

Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says Beirut blast judge is politicised

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Monday the lead investigator into the disastrous Beirut port blast was biased and politicised. “The targetting is clear, you are picking certain officials and certain people, the bias is clear,” he said in a televised address. The investigation into...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun vowed that those who were responsible for the violence that erupted on Thursday in Beirut will be held accountable. In a televised speech after shootings that killed six people, Aoun said it was "unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals".
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Pro Iranian#Al Mayadeen Tv#Lebanese
The Jewish Press

Lebanon’s Top Cleric Condemns Beirut Violence, Calls to Respect Judiciary

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric called on Sunday for all parties in the country to respect the independence of the judiciary, and condemned as “unacceptable” violence of the sort that erupted in Beirut last week. “We must free the judiciary from political interference, sectarian and partisan political activism and respect its...
RELIGION
Cleveland Jewish News

Hezbollah leader calls Beirut violence a ‘dangerous development’

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Monday called last week’s gun battle in Beirut, in which seven Shi’ite protesters were killed, a “dangerous development.”. Nasrallah once again accused the Christian Lebanese Forces Party and its leader, Samir Geagea, of being behind the shooting, which he claimed was part of an attempt to drag the country into another civil war, according to AP.
MIDDLE EAST
wtaq.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says won’t be dragged to civil war

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The powerful Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah said on Friday it would not be dragged into civil war, a day after seven Shi’ites were killed in Beirut’s bloodiest street violence in more than a decade. Senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieldin repeated Hezbollah’s accusation that the Christian Lebanese Forces...
MIDDLE EAST
jack1065.com

Lebanon’s Amal movement says violence aimed to reignite internal strife

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Shi’ite Amal movement said on Monday last week’s street violence in Beirut in which seven Shi’ite Muslims were shot dead aimed to reignite internal strife and threaten peace. The seven were killed on Thursday as crowds headed for a demonstration called by Amal and its Iranian-backed...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
IBTimes

Lebanon Hezbollah Chief Says Movement Has 100,000 Fighters

The head of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Monday that his Iran-backed movement has 100,000 "trained" and "armed" fighters at its disposal, speaking after deadly violence in Beirut last week. Hassan Nasrallah during a televised speech accused the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party, of being behind the killing of seven members of...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says group has never been stronger

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has 100,000 trained fighters and the group has never been stronger, its chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in a televised address on Monday, days after Beirut witnessed the worst street violence in over a decade. Seven people were killed on Thursday when a gun...
MIDDLE EAST
New York Post

Multiple civilians killed, dozens injured by Assad regime attack in Syria

At least 10 civilians were killed and another 35 injured on Wednesday by an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, according to medical sources. Artillery of regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign terrorist groups targeted a marketplace in the center of the town of Ariha in rural southern Idlib, an area under opposition control.
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

Violence is a defeat for all, says Pope as he condemns fatal stabbing of MP

Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed at a constituency surgery on Friday. The Pope has condemned recent deadly attacks around the world, including on MP Sir David Amess in Essex, consoling the families of victims and calling violence “a defeat for everyone”. “Last week various attacks were carried out, for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin orders Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slams his own relatives for refusing to take the covid vaccine - as the country battles record deaths amid measly 32% jab uptake

Vladimir Putin has ordered all Russian workers to stay home for a week as he slammed the public - including his own relatives - for its vaccine hesitancy. The Kremlin reported a consecutive record daily Covid toll with 1,028 deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total fatalities to 226,353 - by far the highest in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Another Team of Alleged Russian Assassins Caught Overseas

Four Russians have been thrown behind bars in Turkey for allegedly plotting attacks on Chechen dissidents and engaging in “political and military espionage” in the country. The men were first arrested on Oct. 8 in the popular resort city of Antalya, and an Istanbul court on Thursday ruled to keep...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

206K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy