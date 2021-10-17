CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

France commemorates the 1961 massacre of Algerians in Paris

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Hundreds of people, including Algerian protesters and their descendants, on Sunday commemorated the 60th anniversary of a bloody police crackdown in Paris during the final year of Algeria’s independence war with its colonial power. The tribute march was organized in Paris to honor the victims of...

Maurice Papon
Emmanuel Macron
