Man shot, killed after pointing rifle at Tarpon Springs officers, police say

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff, Nathaniel Rodriguez
 6 days ago

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — According to Tarpon Springs police, officers shot and killed a man who they say pointed a rifle at them while they responded to a call Saturday night.

The Tarpon Springs Police Department said that around 9:27 p.m., the department got multiple calls about a man walking on Pinellas Avenue, wielding a military-style rifle and pointing it at drivers on the avenue.

Responding officers found the man at the intersection of Pinellas and Tarpon Avenue, but the department said when they got there, the man pointed his rifle at drivers and the officers.

The officers then shot the man several times and tried to give him first aid afterward, the TSPD said in a report. The man was taken to Bayonet Point Hospital where he died from his injuries.

As of the latest update, the officers and alleged gunman are not being identified. The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office.

