Gotham Knights Latest Trailer Features the Court of Owls

By Ule Lopez
wccftech.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWB Games and DC have revealed a new story trailer for Gotham Knights. This new trailer was announced earlier during the DC FanDome. The trailer shows off the game's main villain, the fabled Court of Owls, a secret society made up of Gotham City's wealthiest families. The trailer also introduces Oswald...

Related
rpgsite.net

Gotham Knights gets a story trailer and behind-the-scenes video at DC Fandome

During today's DC Fandome stream event, Warner Bros. Games released a new story trailer and behind-the-scenes video for upcoming action RPG Gotham Knights. The trailer shows the four playable characters — Batgirl, Nightwing, RedHood, and Robin — investigating the mysterious Court of Owls as the Penguin narrates an ominous warning to the Bat-Family. The behind-the-scenes video shows small snippets of gameplay as key figures behind DC comics, including the creators of the original Court of Owls, discuss adapting the storyline to video game form.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Capullo
Person
Jim Lee
Person
Robin
Person
Scott Snyder
mp1st.com

Gotham Knights Official Trailer Leaked Before Reveal at DC Fandome

Before developer Warner Bros. Montreal can debut it officially, the Gotham Knights official trailer leaks before the DC Fandome event this October 16. The trailer showcases a mystery which is sure to hype up DC fans. Check out the new gameplay footage below. The trailer opens with a voiceover from...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

At DC Fandome 2021 Gotham Knights Unleashes The Court Of Owls In Brand New In-Game Footage

At DC Fandome 2021 we were treated to a new look at Gotham Knights, the next DC title from the folks that brought us the superb (but underrated) Batman: Arkham Origins. Whereas last year’s demonstration focused on the third-person, action RPG gameplay of Gotham Knights, this year’s video footage instead zeroed in on the story elements of Gotham Knights – and in particular shining a spotlight on the mysterious Court of Owls; the seeming protagonists of Gotham Knights.
VIDEO GAMES
imdb.com

Gotham Awards 2021 Nominations: ‘Pig,’ ‘Green Knight,’ ‘Passing’ Compete for Best Feature

The annual Gotham Awards is, once again, the first prominent awards ceremony out of the gate during Oscar season, thanks to this morning’s nominations announcement. Films with budgets exceeding $35 million are automatically disqualified from Gotham Awards consideration. For this reason, major Oscar contenders from Netflix, such as Jane Campion’s Venice winner “Power of the Dog,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick Tick Boom,” Jeymes Samuels’ “The Harder They Fall,” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” did not make the cut.
MOVIES
wccftech.com

Apex Legends “Escape” Trailer Teases Titanfall 2 Villain Ash and a Dangerous Tropical Map

Respawn loves teasing players with bits and pieces of Titanfall content in Apex Legends, but it seems the upcoming “Escape” season will be going all out. The season’s new Legend is the robotic assassin Ash, who previously served as one of the villains of Titanfall 2. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ash in Apex Legends, as she later became the overseer and announcer for the game's Arenas mode, but her becoming a full-on playable character is definitely the most significant Titanfall/Apex crossover to date.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Court Of Owls#Gotham City#Nightwing#Writer Co Creator#Wb Games Montreal#Red Hood
IndieWire

Who Is Jon Kent? 5 Comics Worth Adding to Your Collection

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s not easy being the son of a legendary superhero, but Jon Kent is stepping into his own spotlight. Although you might not be as familiar with Superman’s son (not to be confused with Superboy), Kent was originally created by Dan Jurgens for the “Convergence: Superman” series. Earlier this month, DC Comics announced that Kent will come out as bisexual in “Superman: Son of...
ENTERTAINMENT
wccftech.com

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Review

The more I play Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology series, the more familiar and comfortable I get with the format. During one of the longer cutscenes in House of Ashes, I was laid back watching it and happened to miss a quick thing. I pressed the left arrow key at that point and then wondered why it wasn't listening to me. Then I realised I was playing a game, not watching a film on Netflix.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Third Expansion to Be Called Dawn of Ragnarok – Rumor

The third Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releasing next year will be called Dawn of Ragnarok, according to a well-known leaker and dataminer. In a new video shared online, jOnathan detailed some recent discoveries he made looking at the game's most recent update. According to the datamined information, the next expansion will be set in Svartalfheim and it will allow players to experience the Twilight of the Gods of the Assassin’s Creed universe.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Uncharted’ Trailer: Watch Tom Holland as Adventurer Nathan Drake

Spider-Man star Tom Holland makes his debut as Nathan Drake in Sony’s big-screen, live-action adaptation of hit game franchise Uncharted. Below is the first trailer for the film directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The Uncharted movie was conceived as a prequel to the games/origin story for the globetrotting adventurer, which finds Nathan bartending before going on a treasure hunt with Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Official description: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.” The film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. Uncharted is based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation game series, which debuted in 2007 and has spawned many sequels. The film had had a tortuous path to the big screen, with a series of different directors (such as David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg) having reportedly been tied to the project. Uncharted is set for release on Feb. 18, 2022.
MOVIES
