Gotham Knights Latest Trailer Features the Court of Owls

Spider-Man star Tom Holland makes his debut as Nathan Drake in Sony’s big-screen, live-action adaptation of hit game franchise Uncharted. Below is the first trailer for the film directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. The Uncharted movie was conceived as a prequel to the games/origin story for the globetrotting adventurer, which finds Nathan bartending before going on a treasure hunt with Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Official description: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother.” The film also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. Uncharted is based on Naughty Dog’s PlayStation game series, which debuted in 2007 and has spawned many sequels. The film had had a tortuous path to the big screen, with a series of different directors (such as David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy and Dan Trachtenberg) having reportedly been tied to the project. Uncharted is set for release on Feb. 18, 2022.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO