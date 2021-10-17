CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

This number in diabetes can predict future death risk

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YigaA_0cTph5oW00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in Diabetes Care, researchers suggest people who get type 2 diabetes need to gain control of their blood sugar levels—fast.

The years immediately after diagnosis are strikingly critical in terms of their future risk for heart attacks and death.

The study is from the Universities of Gothenburg and Oxford. One author of the study is Professor Marcus Lind.

In the study, the team examined the significance of blood sugar levels from the time type 2 diabetes is diagnosed for the risk of heart attacks and death.

They used data from the UK Prospective Diabetes Study (UKPDS). Their analysis examined the role of blood sugar levels in the first years after type 2 diabetes was diagnosed for the prognosis of myocardial infarction and death 10 to 20 years later.

The team found that blood sugar levels early in the course of the condition have a much greater impact on the future prognosis than had been thought previously.

They found that targeting blood sugar levels according to treatment guidelines (HbA1c 52 mmol/mol or lower) from the time of diagnosis was linked to a 20% lower risk of death 10 to 15 years later.

In addition, it showed that delaying the introduction of good blood-sugar levels until 10 years after diagnosis was associated with only a 3% lower risk of death.

These results are evidence that proper early blood-sugar treatment in type 2 diabetes is crucial to optimize diabetes care.

They also mean that there is a need for a greater focus on detecting type 2 diabetes at the earliest opportunity to prevent people living with undetected high blood sugar levels for several years.

These new results provide a mechanistic explanation for the glycemic ‘legacy effect,’ whereby instituting good blood-sugar control in newly-diagnosed type 2 diabetes was shown to reduce the risks of diabetic complications and death for up to 30 years.

The discovery of the ‘legacy effect’ has led treatment guidelines worldwide recommending the need to achieve good blood-glucose control as soon as possible.

If you care about type 2 diabetes, please read studies about diabetes self-management: What’s it all about? and findings of an egg a day may lead to much higher diabetes risk.

For more information about diabetes and blood sugar health, please see recent studies about this diet may help reduce type 2 diabetes and results showing that making coffee this way may help prevent type 2 diabetes.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

Eating at This Time of Day Lowers Your Risk of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Says

If you're a late riser or you regularly eat your first meal of the day in the late morning (or skip it altogether), you may want to reconsider your breakfast-eating habits. A new study suggests that eating breakfast on the early side may reduce your risk for developing type 2 diabetes and other disorders of metabolism. The practice could even help you avoid a related diabetes risk factor: being overweight.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Type 2 Diabetes#Blood Sugar#Oxford#Ukpds
EatThis

This Common Habit Can Lead to Diabetes, Studies Warn

Ask people 'What was the big health story of the last year?', and nearly everyone will say COVID-19, understandably. But throughout the pandemic that has dominated our headlines and lives, another one has been raging. Last year, diabetes killed three times as many people as COVID-19. Type 2 diabetes generally develops in adulthood, as a result of simple choices you make every day. So what can you do to reduce your risk? Plenty, starting by avoiding this common habit that can lead to diabetes. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

This surgery better reduces diabetes

In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found for people with obesity, a procedure rarely performed in the US more effectively eliminates type 2 diabetes than Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. They found that biliopancreatic diversion appears more effective at eliminating diabetes not just because of greater weight...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Common antidepressant shows no benefits, higher risk of death for dementia patients

PLYMOUTH, United Kingdom — A team of researchers is urging the public to stop using a common antidepressant as a treatment for dementia-related symptoms. Their study finds mirtazapine failed to provide any benefit for dementia patients dealing with agitation. Moreover, patients taking mirtazapine had a higher likelihood of death than those taking a placebo instead.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Futurity

Type 2 diabetes drugs may lessen severe COVID-19 risks

Drugs used by some patients living with type 2 diabetes may lessen their risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes such as hospitalization, respiratory complications, and death, new research suggests. A type of drug already used to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes, when taken six months prior to the diagnosis of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These common foods may help lower diabetes risk

In two recent studies published in The BMJ, researchers found higher consumption of fruit, vegetables and whole-grain foods are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The findings suggest that even a modest increase in consumption of these foods as part of a healthy diet could help...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Blood pressure rising at night linked to doubling risk of death in adults with diabetes

Adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes whose blood pressure increased at night had more than double the risk of dying compared to those whose blood pressure "dipped" during sleep, according to a 21-year study presented today at the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2021. The meeting is the premier scientific exchange focused on recent advances in basic and clinical research on high blood pressure and its relationship to cardiac and kidney disease, stroke, obesity and genetics, and is being held virtually Sept. 27-29, 2021.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy