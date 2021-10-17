A day of music in Patchogue raises money for Gabby Petito Foundation

The family and supporters of Gabby Petito are trying to turn her tragedy into a positive – raising money through the power of music in Patchogue.

Funds from the benefit are going toward the newly founded Gabby Petito Foundation , which is dedicated to addressing “the needs of organizations who support locating missing persons” as well as assist victims of domestic violence.

Petito's body was found was found in Wyoming almost a month ago. The corner ruled the cause of death was strangulation. Her fiancé Brian Laundrie is considered a person of interest and is still missing.

The Petito's lawyer wasn't sure if family members were going to make an appearance at the fundraiser being held at 89 North, but he says they were pleased her memory and story touched so many people’s lives.

“It’s taking a tragic situation and trying to put a good light to it,” says Richard Stafford. “Gabby was a great and wonderful woman. She brought a smile to everyone's face. We're trying to help other women that happen to be in her situation.”

Organizers say with the cover charge, raffles and other donations, they expect to raise about $10,000.