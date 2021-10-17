CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Now on sale at the Shorelake Arts Gallery in LFP: The Woman Who

shorelineareanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal artist, cartoonist, illustrator and educator Margaret Hartley responded creatively to the pandemic lockdown. During our first lockdown I started a weekly cartoon and sent it out to family...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
southsoundmag.com

Find Fine Arts at Artists' Gallery in Olympia

Nestled on the west side of Olympia, The Artists’ Gallery is a 40-year-old gem a lot of people are delighted to discover. A sense of centeredness around community sets the gallery apart. As a co-op of several local artists, the gallery is owned and operated by the artists as a place to curate, present, and sell their work, which is comprised of mostly fine arts. The gallery is located in the upper area of Capital Mall.
OLYMPIA, WA
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Art Gallery

Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel 250-3347, carmelart.org. Established almost 95 years ago by a small group of local artists, the Carmel Art Association is now the only artist-owned and artist-operated art gallery on the Central Coast. Current membership includes 90 active artists of varying mediums including water color, oil, acrylic, print-making, and sculptures. All artists must be approved by the 12-member artist board, and reside within 35 miles of Carmel, making the Carmel Art Association one of the most uniquely local galleries in the area. The gallery itself is one of the largest in town, and offers a wide variety of artwork available for purchase.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
Times Union

Inside the tiniest art gallery in the Hudson Valley

After nearly 34 years of marriage, Tim Nuhn of Rhinebeck has a hard time coming up with gift ideas for his wife, artist Audrey Francis. But this past January, Francis offhandedly mentioned an article in the Washington Post about a “little gallery” in Seattle that gave Nuhn an idea for a Valentine’s Day present.
RHINEBECK, NY
Newport News-Times

Whale sighting at Fiber Arts Studio Gallery

There has been a whale sighting at the Fiber Arts Studio Gallery inside the Lincoln City Cultural Center. Hegira, a free-form fiber art piece created by Christina Harkness, depicts a female humpback whale swimming above a coral reef. Hegira is the culmination of 18 months of work to draw attention...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lfp#Gallery#Cat#More Magazine#Seattle S Child
thevistapress.com

Escondido Municipal Arts Gallery Art Walk

Support The Arts by Chuck McPherson — October 8 – November 5, 2021Over a hundred new artworks by regional artists throughout the Municipal Gallery. Come see what realism is like in the 21st century with depictions of nature and contemporary life envisioned by regional artists in the popular group show “21st Century Realism “, juried by Chuck McPherson.
ESCONDIDO, CA
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay woman installs Little Free Art Gallery in her yard

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us have heard about Little Free Libraries. The community bookcase boxes allow people to take a book or leave a book. The libraries are a catalyst for building community, expanding access to books, and inspiring readers. A Green Bay woman used the Little...
GREEN BAY, WI
Columbia Basin Herald

Old Hotel Art Gallery features Cyber Art 509

OTHELLO — Paintings and sculptures from the Cyber Art 509 art cooperative are on display for the month of October at the Old Hotel Art Gallery at 33 Larch St. in Othello. Entry is free. Featured artists are Carolyn Zingmark, Margo Fox, Barbara Sutton and Leo Bowman. Cyber Art 509...
OTHELLO, WA
eastcountymagazine.org

Silver Creek Fine Art Gallery & Custom Framing

October 16, 2021 (El Cajon) – Studio C Gallery is merging with Silver Creek Fine Art and Custom Framing. Carlos Castrejon, owner of Studio C, announced that he will close his Kearny Mesa location October 31 and move services to the new location in downtown El Cajon, which is already open at 128 East Main Street in downtown El Cajon.
EL CAJON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cats
bluedevilhub.com

Local art gallery displays “The Six Women Artists”

“The Six Women Artists” is an art exhibition at the Artery displaying the work of six local artists. The Artery is an artist-owned gallery that has aimed to provide public access to fine art and contemporary crafts since 1974. The exhibition was held Sep. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m....
DAVIS, CA
unothegateway.com

New art exhibit opens in Weber Fine Arts Gallery

A new art exhibit “Behind the Fields” by Melissa Leandro will open on Oct. 8 in the Weber Fine Arts Gallery and will be on display until Nov. 11. Melissa Leandro, originally from Miami, FL, pursued her passion for art over ten years ago when she decided to move to Chicago and attend School of the Art Institute of Chicago. At first, Leandro thought she wanted to pursue photography as a career, but quickly changed her mind when she discovered weaving.
VISUAL ART
Toledo Blade

Photo Gallery: Art Loop on Adams Street

The Art Loop Haunted Harvest, which celebrates the onset of autumn with a spooky celebration of fall favorites, took place on Adams Street (between 17th and 21st), including Uptown Green Park on Saturday. Click on the image above and use the left and right arrows to view the entire gallery.
VISUAL ART
Nogales International

Gallery: Arts festival in Patagonia

Patagonia’s fall art festival, now known as the Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market, returned last weekend, filling the town park with artisans, live entertainment, food vendors, a book sale and children’s activities. The festival, a three-plus-decade tradition in Patagonia, was back and drawing large crowds after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
PATAGONIA, AZ
La Crosse Tribune

Heider Center Art Gallery to present digital art show

Heider Center for the Arts-Art Gallery, 405 E. Hamlin St. West Salem, will present “Digital Artistry Expressed” from Oct. 18 to Nov. 30. The artists in the show are Mary Ann Roesler and high school student Sasha Grueneis. Hours for the gallery are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to...
WEST SALEM, WI
ocala-news.com

Brick City Center for the Arts celebrating reopening of gallery shop

The Brick City Center for the Arts will celebrate the grand re-opening of its gallery shop after a temporary closure for upgrades. The grand re-opening will take place on Friday, October 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will open with a ribbon cutting by a local networking group and will feature light refreshments, discounts, and prizes.
OCALA, FL
WDVM 25

National Gallery of Art announces ice rink reopening dates

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The National Gallery of Art’s Ice Rink at the Sculpture Garden will reopen for the 2021-2022 season on November 19. The ice skating rink will be open until March 6, 2022, weather permitting. Residents and tourists will be able to enjoy the venue seven days a week, with Sunday through Thursday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday hours from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
VISUAL ART
Sturgis Journal

Community Art Show underway at Open Door Gallery

Open Door Gallery in Sturgis is holding its 15th annual "Community Art Show." Most of the work is two-dimensional, with one 3D piece. The show was open to non-professional area participants ages 16 and up. The work will be on display through Oct. 16. After that, a People’s Choice and...
STURGIS, MI
thevistapress.com

Barrio Glassworks Is North County’s Newest Art Gallery & Studio

TR Robertson –What began as a family vacation to Italy in 2013, generated an idea and a love for a certain art form and has grown into the newest gallery, gift shop and art studio in North County. Mary Devlin, husband Gary Raskin and son Drew Raskin landed in Venice, Italy, in 2013, and decided to travel across the harbor to the island of Murano, Italy, to tour the world-famous glassblowing and glassware studios and gift shops. What they witnessed would change the family forever. Watching the master glassblower artists on the island and the beauty of the glassware they designed and the passion they displayed would lead each of the family members to change the direction they wanted their artistic life to travel.
CARLSBAD, CA
HeraldNet

Art events, galleries and exhibits around Snohomish County

The listings include museum exhibitions, gallery shows, fairs and festivals and calls for artists. Schack Art Center: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett; 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett. Admission is free. Tour the Schack Art Center’s galleries, store, hot shop and silversmithing studio. Through Nov. 6, Schack-toberfest, celebrate fall with Everett’s glass pumpkin patch and harvest art festival. Make your own glass pumpkin. Bid on the fall silent auction. Also: The annual “Holiday Art” exhibit, this year featuring the Northwest Watercolor Society, will open on Nov. 18. For information call 425-259-5050 or go to www.schack.org.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy