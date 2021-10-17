Now on sale at the Shorelake Arts Gallery in LFP: The Woman Who

Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel 250-3347, carmelart.org. Established almost 95 years ago by a small group of local artists, the Carmel Art Association is now the only artist-owned and artist-operated art gallery on the Central Coast. Current membership includes 90 active artists of varying mediums including water color, oil, acrylic, print-making, and sculptures. All artists must be approved by the 12-member artist board, and reside within 35 miles of Carmel, making the Carmel Art Association one of the most uniquely local galleries in the area. The gallery itself is one of the largest in town, and offers a wide variety of artwork available for purchase.
