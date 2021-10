The Green Bay Packers turned back the clock and eked out another close win on Sunday. On a day where head coach Matt LaFleur urged his players to wake up with hot piss, Mason Crosby elected to cook his whiz in a crockpot. The narrow 25-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was far from a sure thing with a whopping five (!!) missed field goals in the last two minutes of regulation and into overtime. Fortunately, the kicking blunders didn’t come back to haunt the Packers or overshadow a bevy of otherwise quality performances across the board.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO