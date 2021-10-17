CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The Beatles are now on TikTok

By Celebretainment
warricknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Beatles are now on TikTok. Fans of the iconic Liverpool band - which was comprised of the late John Lennon and George Harrison, and surviving members Sir Paul McCartney, 79, and Sir Ringo Starr, 81 - now have a choice of 36 songs from their back catalogue to pick from...

www.warricknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar Player

Watch Steve Lukather Shred The Beatles

Toto founding member Lukather is one of the most prolific session players alive, clocking up a staggering number of album credits to his name (over 1,500!) The multiple Grammy-winning guitarist has contributed to a vast number of works spanning genres and styles from pop to hard rock, and for several years has toured with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in the All-Starr Band supergroup.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Lennon
darkhorizons.com

“The Beatles: Get Back” Series Trailer

Disney+ has released a new trailer for “The Beatles: Get Back,” the anticipated music documentary series from filmmaker Peter Jackson. Originally planned as a film for Fall 2020, Jackson along with Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd., and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. decided to expand the project into three two-hour episodes thanks fo the wealth of tremendous restored footage.
TV & VIDEOS
Michigan Daily

The Mersey Beatles: Live at The Ark

All you need is love, and maybe a dose of the Mersey Beatles, too. Live at The Ark, Liverpool’s Mersey Beatles, a Beatles tribute band, brought down the house with a two-set performance of the Beatles’s number-one hits. Referring to themselves as John, Paul, George and Ringo, the Mersey Beatles stayed true to their idols’ roots. The show was part of their 2021-2022 world tour, including appearances across the Midwest and Southern states.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wibqam.com

Paul McCartney blames John Lennon for breakup of the Beatles

LONDON (Reuters) – Paul McCartney has said he wanted to continue performing with the Beatles when the band famously split in 1970 and that John Lennon instigated the breakup. Speculation about what caused the demise of the world’s most famous pop group has ranged from artistic differences and legal disputes,...
CELEBRITIES
101.9 The Rock

Paul McCartney Hopes to Complete Unfinished Beatles Song

Paul McCartney still hopes to complete “Now and Then,” an unfinished Beatles song originally written by John Lennon. As The New Yorker notes, after Lennon’s death “[Yoko] Ono gave the surviving [Beatles] members demos that he’d recorded at home.” McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr would work to complete three of those tracks. Two - "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love” - were finished and included in the band’s Anthology series. The third song, “Now and Then,” was abandoned.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#The Long And Winding Road#Disney
1029thebuzz.com

Out Today: The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Book

Out today (October 12th) is The Beatles: Get Back. The book has author credit going to the Beatles, with John Harris serving as the book's editor; Ethan Russell and the late-Linda McCartney as photographers; Hanif Kureishi penning the introduction; and director Peter Jackson — who is directing the upcoming Beatles doc on the 1969 rehearsals and sessions — supplying the book's foreword. The massive tome, which coincides with Jackson's film utilizing outtakes from Let It Be, weighs in at 4.6 pounds.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

The Beatles are back with a happier ending

The Beatles are back this autumn with a new book, reworked final album and much-anticipated documentary that sheds new light on their fraught final days. “Let It Be”, released in 1970, has long been considered the legendary group’s breakup album. That is partly because it was the last album they...
MUSIC
siriusxm.com

Celebrate ‘Let It Be Week’ with exclusive specials on The Beatles Channel

On January 2, 1969, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr kickstarted the new year together on a cavernous soundstage at Twickenham Film Studios in London. The Beatles jumped into rehearsals for a project envisioned to get them back to where they once belonged: onstage. For 21 days, cameras and tape recorders documented almost every moment: first at Twickenham and then at The Beatles’ own Apple Studio, where Billy Preston joined them on keyboards. Together they rehearsed brand-new originals and jammed on older songs, all captured live and unvarnished.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NBC News

TikTok welcomes dozens of The Beatles' songs, including 'Hey Jude' and 'Let It Be'

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
American Songwriter

Review: The Beatles As Nature Intended

Few box sets have been greeted with as much anticipation as the newly revised and revisited Let It Be. Delayed due to the pandemic and now available in a variety of formats— five CDs + BlueRay, five LPs, Two CDs, a single LP, single CD, digital and even a picture disc —it offers Fab Four enthusiasts the definitive offering they’ve been waiting for over the course of more than 50 years. Granted, there have been a plethora of bootlegs to fill in the gaps courtesy of rehearsals, outtakes, and unreleased material culled from the many, many hours of filming, but as with most sets of this size, it’s always nice to have the official version with the book, artwork, and additional information.
MUSIC
guitar.com

The Beatles join TikTok, make 36 songs available as soundtracks

The Beatles now have an official TikTok account, and have made some of their tracks available for use on the platform. The move follows all four members of the band receiving an official, verified account on the platform, and comes ahead of Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary Get Back. The official...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
societyofrock.com

The Movies That Almost Featured The Beatles

The Beatles were pop culture icons. They weren’t just referenced in countless songs, they also appeared in movies. There were several scripts pitched to them especially when they were at the peak of their career, but The Beatles didn’t want to venture into acting and pick the first film offered to them.
MOVIES
WUHF

'RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles' coming to Rochester

It's been more than 50 years since The Beatles last performed together, but fans can hear the iconic band's legendary songs in Rochester next weekend. RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is coming to the Auditorium Theatre for one night only, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. The performance includes some...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr Taps Into Childhood Rock & Roll Memories in ‘Rock Around the Clock’ Video

Ringo Starr channels some of his earliest rock & roll memories for a lively performance of “Rock Around the Clock” in a new music video for his recent cover of Bill Haley and His Comets’ classic. The clip captures Starr laying down vocals and drums for the track in his Roccabella West studio, while it also includes additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the cover. There’s footage of Starr marveling at the bass playing of Nathan East, while elsewhere engineer Bruce Sugar captures the always slick guitar work of Joe Walsh in his home studio. Starr’s rendition of “Rock Around the...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy