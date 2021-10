Hello all, time for another Lions' Game to muster through for us loyal but very cool and hip fans!!!. Hopefully Dan Campbell will have tears of joy today instead of the opposite, coach got really emotional last week in his post game press conference, I appreciated his response and shows how much he cares about his players and the franchise he works for, I just hope we're headed in the right direction and the efforts everyone puts in will show some tangible results and the wins start to follow.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO