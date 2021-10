The Detroit Lions head home this week still looking for their first win of the season. While looking at the schedule this offseason, many pegged the Cincinnati Bengals as a team that could be Detroit’s first victory of the Dan Campbell era. However, perceptions have changed significantly after the Bengals jumped out to a 3-2 start. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase are the ones creating the headlines, but the defense may be the reason they’re actually tallying the wins; they haven’t given up more than 25 points this year—but they also haven’t scored more than 27.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO