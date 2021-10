Now that the leaves are mostly on the ground, and the days are cooler, maybe you're looking for some new trails to walk with your bird dog or hunting buddy?. Most Minnesota hunters know about state Wildlife Management Areas and the access they offer for hunters — 1,440 different areas with nearly 1.3 million acres of public land. But the trail system maintained by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources includes more than just wildlife management areas. The DNR maintains 253 hunter walking trails across the northern tier of counties that offer more than 850 miles of trails open to public hunting.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO