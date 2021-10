In his weekly press briefing Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville answered a question about the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I want to know what we knew,” Tuberville said. “Hopefully, they get Nancy Pelosi and put her on the stand and ask her, ‘Did you know? Were you warned by the FBI?’ Because you, Nancy Pelosi, are in charge of the Capitol. You’re in charge of the security of the Capitol. We never hear anything like that.”

