DEAN'S LIST: University of Maryland

(CNN) — An assistant director handed Alec Baldwin a prop firearm and yelled "cold gun" before the actor fired the weapon, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to a court document. The "cold gun" remark was meant to indicate that the weapon did not have live...
(CNN) — A candlelight vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins brought out hundreds of mourners Saturday evening in New Mexico, where she was killed when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a film set Thursday. "I would've been lucky to do another movie with a person like...
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old, the U.S. drugmaker said on Friday. Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, compared with 3 who...
CHICAGO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Americans this week were handed a big decision when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday said individuals who qualify could choose a different vaccine from the one they received for their initial inoculation.
Led by an unlikely hero, the Atlanta Braves are heading back to a place that used to be so familiar to them. Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Braves to the biggest stage of all with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on Saturday that his country will aim to achieve "net zero" emissions by 2060,though he noted that hydrocarbons were still important, Reuters reported. Prince Mohammed also noted that by 2030, degraded areas of land would be restored and hundreds of millions of...
ISTANBUL — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for...
Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Nov. 1 a challenge to a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on the procedure and lets private citizens enforce it - a case that could dramatically curtail abortion access in the United States if the justices endorse the measure's unique design.
The United States announced on Friday that an airstrike killed a senior al Qaeda leader in Syria. “A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar. We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.
