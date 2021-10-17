CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Gate City

Tigray forces parade captured government troops

Trucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled down the streets in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, in a show of force by local defense forces, as the region's capital was hit by a fourth day of airstrikes. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MILITARY
Daily Gate City

Former Afghan leader Fawzia Koofi continues fight

In an interview with The Associated Press, Fawzia Koofi called for humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan to be contingent on the participation of women in its distribution, as well as free and safe travel for Afghans into and out of the country. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress.
ADVOCACY
KTLA

Volunteers in the sky seek out migrants crossing the Mediterranean, but struggle to get authorities to rescue them

As dozens of African migrants traversed the Mediterranean Sea on a flimsy white rubber boat, a small aircraft circling 1,000 feet above closely monitored their attempt to reach Europe. The twin-engine Seabird, owned by the German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch, is tasked with documenting human rights violations committed against migrants at sea and relaying distress cases […]
ADVOCACY
Bradford Era

Rescued migrants speak of plight in Libyan centres

Tens of thousands of migrants, fleeing poverty and wars in Africa and the Middle East, have endured torture, sexual violence and extortion at the hands of guards in detention centers in Libya. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Libya#Ap Archive
TheDailyBeast

126 Migrants Headed to U.S. From Guatemala Rescued From Abandoned Container

Police rescued 126 migrants who were abandoned in a shipping container between Nueva Concepcion and Cocales, Guatemala, over the weekend. More than 100 are from Haiti and all were headed to the U.S. border when whoever was hauling the container left it on the side of the road. Other migrants in the mix were from Nepal and Ghana, the BBC reports. A police spokesman said they discovered the human cargo after someone reported noises coming from inside. “We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container,” a spokesperson for the Guatemala police said. “We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people.” They will be returned to Honduras where they are thought to have begun their journey to the U.S. A day earlier, 652 migrants, including 350 children, were found in three refrigerated semi trucks near the U.S. border with Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
WSVN-TV

USCG crews rescue 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Bahamas island

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. A Coast Guard aircrew in Miami was made aware of a vessel that landed on the island with 10 people on board, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Thursday. The USCG crew dropped food, water and...
MIAMI, FL
kgns.tv

Agents rescue migrant children abandoned in the creek

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped rescue two children who were left stranded in a crack by human smugglers in south Laredo. The rescue happened last Thursday when several individuals were attempting to cross the river illegally and into the U.S. The two children were traveling with a...
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Yuma Daily Sun

Yuma helicopter crew helps rescue abandoned migrant

A helicopter crew from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) assisted Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station in rescuing an injured migrant from the desert last week. According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a EC120 helicopter crew was conducting an aerial...
YUMA, AZ
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
News Talk 1490

‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The return of the former vaccine chief is a sign of trouble

The news that Emily Lawson is returning from 10 Downing Street to run the government’s vaccination programme ought to be doubly worrying for Boris Johnson. She is the civil servant who won praise for her management of the successful vaccine rollout this year, and who was appointed to head the new No 10 delivery unit – responsible for chasing up the delivery of the government’s manifesto promises.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy