Police rescued 126 migrants who were abandoned in a shipping container between Nueva Concepcion and Cocales, Guatemala, over the weekend. More than 100 are from Haiti and all were headed to the U.S. border when whoever was hauling the container left it on the side of the road. Other migrants in the mix were from Nepal and Ghana, the BBC reports. A police spokesman said they discovered the human cargo after someone reported noises coming from inside. “We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container,” a spokesperson for the Guatemala police said. “We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people.” They will be returned to Honduras where they are thought to have begun their journey to the U.S. A day earlier, 652 migrants, including 350 children, were found in three refrigerated semi trucks near the U.S. border with Mexico.

IMMIGRATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO