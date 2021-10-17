The Beatles are now on TikTok

Few box sets have been greeted with as much anticipation as the newly revised and revisited Let It Be. Delayed due to the pandemic and now available in a variety of formats— five CDs + BlueRay, five LPs, Two CDs, a single LP, single CD, digital and even a picture disc —it offers Fab Four enthusiasts the definitive offering they’ve been waiting for over the course of more than 50 years. Granted, there have been a plethora of bootlegs to fill in the gaps courtesy of rehearsals, outtakes, and unreleased material culled from the many, many hours of filming, but as with most sets of this size, it’s always nice to have the official version with the book, artwork, and additional information.

