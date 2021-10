My youth group watched the movie I Can Only Imagine this month. It is the story of Bart Millard and how he came to write the song I Can Only Imagine. He grew up with an abusive father, who physically assaulted him and his mother. His mother eventually fled the abuse leaving Bart behind. Bart joined a church youth group and found comfort in the words of the Bible that God was with him even through his difficult times and that God would never leave him.

