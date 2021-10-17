CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss, elects to field against PNG

 7 days ago

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Co-host Oman has won the toss and elected to field in the T20 World Cup first-round Group B game against debutant Papua New Guinea on Sunday....

Zeeshan Maqsood
Assad Vala
India
Sri Lanka
Scotland
Netherlands
