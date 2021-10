She always had scheduled her annual checkups and mammograms. At age 55, it was what she was supposed to do to detect cancer early. But in December 2019, Stacey St. Louis was under the weather and had to cancel her regularly scheduled mammogram. Fast-forward to early 2020: Because of COVID-19, the mammogram units in most hospitals were shut down unless it was an emergency.

BRADLEY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO