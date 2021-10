BMW is accelerating its plans for electrification and has revealed that we have at least four new models to look forward to. At the same time, the German automaker has been working on numerous electric two-wheeler concepts. For production EVs, BMW will adopt a new platform called Neue Klasse. We know that this new platform will serve various types of vehicles from SUVs to sedans and will aim to use as many sustainable materials as possible, but the details of BMW's plans for the new platform haven't been elaborated on very much more than that. At least, they weren't until now.

