CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

As Global Streamers Hunt for the Next 'Squid Game,' Top TV Producers Are Doubling Down on International Drama

By Christopher Vourlias
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat was one takeaway from a wide-ranging conversation held during Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, as top independent producers met to assess the state of international drama and explore how hit series like Netflix’s Korean phenomenon are rewriting the rules of the game. More from Variety. RAI Com Sells...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Squid Game Vaults to Top of Nielsen's Latest Streaming Ranking

Squid Game now sits firmly atop the latest Nielsen streaming rankings, after failing to crack the Top 10 with its first (but only partial) week of release. For the Week of Sept. 20, the Netflix megahit amassed 1.9 billion minutes viewed across its nine episodes, easily besting all other original streaming series. The previous week’s champ, Netflix’s Lucifer, slipped to No. 2 with 860 million minutes viewers across 93 total episodes. It was followed by Netflix’s Sex Education (865 million/24 episodes) and Midnight Mass (566 million/7 episodes) and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (509 million/20 episodes). Rounding out the Top 10 for the week...
TV & VIDEOS
The Dad

“Squid Game” Is Now the Most-watched TV Show Across the Globe

There is a new No. 1 TV show in the world, and it’s Netflix’s Squid Game. It took less than a month to become one of the most-watched shows in countries across the globe. And the streamer revealed more than 111 MILLION people watched season one in the first 28 days of release. The previous record-holder? Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million people (and 100 percent of moms, according to my research).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Levine
actionnewsnow.com

What 'Squid Game' reveals about Netflix's global strategy

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Netflix has — once again — changed the game. When the company began to expand internationally, it exported Hollywood-made films and TV shows to other countries. Now, about a decade later, as it sits operating in more than 190 countries, the streamer is leveraging its global reach to do the opposite. And it is doing so with tremendous success.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Squid Game feeds our hunger for the hurts and humiliations of reality TV

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix series Squid Game. The South Korean survival drama Squid Game seems to be the only thing anyone is talking about, having hit No 1 on Netflix in 90 countries and become the subject of endless memes and conversations. In it, contestants – among them a migrant from Pakistan, a North Korean refugee, a terminally ill pensioner and a gambling addict and all, for various reasons, interested in a cash prize – compete with hundreds of others to the death, in violent iterations of childhood games, all supervised by eerie masked henchmen. It’s surreal, but also rooted in reality; in South Korea, household debt is now equivalent to more than 100% of GDP. As Nineteen Eighty-Four, Black Mirror and The Handmaid’s Tale feel less and less like dystopian works the worse the world becomes, Squid Game too feels strangely cautionary.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streamer#The Producers#Squid#Next#Mia Market#Korean#Non English#Wild Sheep Content#Vp
themiamihurricane.com

UM students react to global Netflix sensation ‘Squid Game’

On Sept. 17, “Squid Game” dropped on Netflix and took the world by storm. In the show, 456 financially-strapped players from Korea are selected to compete for a fortune of 45 billion won or 38 million US dollars. The competition consists of six childhood games and if a player fails the round, they are eliminated. In these games, however, elimination equals death.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The next Squid Game REVEALED: New South Korean series a must-see as bloody revenge drama reaches top five on Netflix's streaming charts and earns rave reviews from viewers

Another South Korean drama is taking over Netflix following the blockbuster success of Squid Game. The bloody revenge drama My Name has been soaring up the streaming charts since its release on October 15, and has just hit No. 4 globally. The eight-episode drama follows a young woman, played by...
TV & VIDEOS
nichegamer.com

Streamer Squid Gaming Instagram Account Temporarily Banned as Squid Game Fans Beg for Username, Suspected of Mass Reporting

Yogscast streamer Squid Gaming had her Instagram account temporarily banned; seemingly after fans of Squid Game reported it for “pretending to be someone else.”. Lydia Ellery, also known as Squid Gaming, tweeted that her account was banned on October 8th. She suspected it was due to their mass reporting or others trying to access her account. Her Instagram username is “squidgame;” much like her Twitch username, and the South Korean Netflix drama Squid Game. The show has amassed 111 million fans; Netflix’ biggest launch to date.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’: Netflix’s Top Exec in Asia Explains the Show’s Huge Global Appeal

The global smash success of Squid Game has become an especially sweet moment of vindication for Netflix executive Minyoung Kim. Kim joined Netflix in 2016 as one of the streamer’s very first content hires in Asia, where she was tasked with establishing the company’s first small office in Seoul and compelling a skeptical Korean entertainment industry to take a chance on working with the still locally unknown foreign video service. Fast forward five years and Netflix has not only found a foothold in South Korea, Squid Game is on track to become the service’s most-watched show ever, while Kim’s team has...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
StreetInsider.com

Global 'Squid Game' mania lifts Netflix quarter

(Reuters) -Netflix Inc's global sensation "Squid Game" helped lure more new customers than expected, the world's largest streaming service said on Tuesday as it predicted a packed lineup would further boost signups through the end of the year. After a sharp slowdown in the first half of 2021, Netflix added...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

In the Hunt for the Next ‘Squid Game,’ Industry Execs See ‘Unlimited Potential’

If the unexpected success of Netflix’s Korean sensation “Squid Game” has taught the TV industry anything, it’s that the next breakout hit can come from anywhere at anytime. That’s given international producers more leverage than ever before, as global streaming services ramp up their commission and acquisition of scripted hits from around the world. The rules of the game are being rewritten on the fly, and according to a host of leading industry execs at a panel hosted by Rome’s MIA Market on Saturday, the sky’s the limit for both local producers and the streaming services looking to satisfy audience demand...
TV SERIES
State News

International hit 'Squid Game' makes its mark on Netflix

Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first and second episodes of "Squid Game." "Squid Game," or 오징어 게임, is slated to become one of the most-watched shows ever on Netflix and is one of the most popular shows out right now. The nine-episode series, which takes place in...
TV SERIES
t2conline.com

Netflix Squid Game Must See TV

Oh Young-soo in “Squid Game”. A friend recommend “Squid Game” to me. Since it has received so much press on being violent, I thought to check it out. What happened, was that I was so enthralled that I watched all nine episode in secession. This Korean TV series is Netflix’s...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy