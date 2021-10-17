CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos named most affordable city in region for rent in October

By Crystal Chen
smcorridornews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Zumper Austin Metro Area Report analyzed active listings last month across 5 metro cities to show the most and least expensive cities and cities with the fastest growing rents. The Texas one-bedroom median rent was $1,055 last...

smcorridornews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated City in the Country

Educational attainment in America affects a number of aspects of life. Among them are lifelong income, poverty, where people live, and sometimes where their children go to school. Low income may mean people don’t even have enough for food. People without a high school education are generally worse off in terms of these outcomes. And […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These 25 Small Cities Are Flourishing During COVID-19

Cities fuel innovation and job growth, not only within the city itself, but the surrounding suburbs and exurbs as well. Large metropolitan areas grab most of the attention, but smaller cities are just as appealing and can be just as attractive as their larger brethren. Like the smaller cities listed here. To attract businesses and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Johnson City Press

How affordable is Johnson City?

The living wage for one adult living in Johnson City without children is $12.56 an hour or about $26,130 per year before taxes. That’s according to a calculator developed by Amy Glasmeier, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute for Technology. The tool tracks the living wage in hundreds of cities...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Miserable Cities in America, According to Residents

Truth to be told, almost anyone would rather live in Malibu — the pristine California city overlooking the Pacific — than in Detroit, with its vacant homes, high poverty level, and shrinking population. Recently, people have begun to move from large coastal cities like New York and San Francisco to cities that they feel are […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
Government
Pflugerville, TX
Government
San Marcos, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Cedar Park, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Government
City
Pflugerville, TX
San Marcos, TX
Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
KCBS News Radio

East Bay city named 'most dangerous' small town in US

A Bay Area city landed on the wrong end of analysis ranking the safest – and most dangerous – towns in the U.S. Emeryville was named the most dangerous small town in the U.S. by the safety and home security website "SafeWise," which analyzed FBI crime report data and population information from 2019, the most recent year complete data was available.
EMERYVILLE, CA
realtor.com

The Suburb Named America’s Best Small City in 2021 Is…

Families move to the suburbs looking for great schools and safe streets for their kids. But let’s face it: The suburbs can also get a little boring. Where can folks find a small city that offers great quality of life, and also some fun things to do—from checking out a new restaurant to exploring the great outdoors?
SEATTLE, WA
CBS LA

‘Best Small Cities In America’: Just 3 Southland Communities Make Top 200

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Southland did not fare well in a new study of the best small cities to live in the nation. The study released this week the finance website WalletHub examined metrics from 1,322 cities with populations ranging between 25,000 and 100,000 people. The highest ranked Southern California small city was Yorba Linda, which came in at No. 97 overall. Newport Beach came in at No. 148. Lake Forest was No. 177. Compton came in ranked No. 1,286. Bell Gardens was No. 1,279. The top five were Sammamish, Wash., Carmel, Ind., Brentwood, Tenn., Lexington, Mass., and Reading, Mass. The study used five primary metrics to make the rankings: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life and safety. To see the full results, click here.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rents#Austin Metro#M M
CBS DFW

Southlake Ranks 20th ‘Best Small City In America’; Keller & Flower Mound Most Affordable

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Southlake, Texas is the 20th best small city in America according to a new study. The Austin suburb of Cedar Park, Texas ranked 23rd on the list. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 on what they said were “43 key indicators of livability” from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita. Southlake was ranked 15th in affordability while Keller and Flower Mound ranked 2nd and 4th respectively. Southlake ranked 14th in “Economic Health.” WalletHub based economic health on population, income and job growth and the unemployment rate. “One of the best...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
MySanAntonio

Two-bedroom Alta Vista home with vintage kitchen: Guess the rent in San Antonio

Home prices have surged drastically this year, making it difficult for those looking to but their first home. So people are still renting. But San Antonio rents aren't necessarily dropping. From finding your perfect new home to negotiating rent prices, searching for an apartment in San Antonio can be quite the experience. Taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco, MySA is looking at local properties showcasing the best, worst, and everything in between here in the Alamo City. Let's guess the rent.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Click2Houston.com

Largest private lake in Texas on the market for $110M

Fairfield Lake, the largest private lake in Texas, is officially on the market. The Fairfield Lake property, which is centrally located between Houston and Dallas, totals 5,025 acres, 2,400 of which are made up by the body of water, according to the online listing. The property has 21 miles of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
Community Impact Austin

Shaggy Dog Market opens third location in San Marcos

Buda resident Craig Barron opened the third location of Shaggy Dog Market on Sept. 24 at 200 Springtown Way, Ste. 126, San Marcos. Barron left his real estate career in Austin and moved to Buda where he opened the first location in 2017. His business became a quick success and his customer base grew beyond Buda’s city limits, so in 2019, he opened the second location in Kyle, he said.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS LA

Inland Empire Has Highest Inflation In The Country Due To Skyrocketing Prices Of Essentials

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Everyone is paying more for groceries, gas and rent, but inflation is hitting the Inland Empire is getting hit especially hard, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate in San Bernardino and Riverside counties – collectively known as the Inland Empire – is 6.8%, four times higher than it was this time last year. According to Amar Mann of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the IE has the highest rate of inflation in the nation. “Costs were lower there to begin with,” Mann said. “Take a look, for example, something like housing. Housing prices or rental...
RIVERSIDE, CA
smcorridornews.com

Hays County reports one COVID-related fatality; 59 additional recoveries

HAYS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, TX – Hays County Local Health Department (HCLHD) reports one (1) COVID-related fatality: a man from San Marcos in his 70s. The department also reports 28 new lab-confirmed cases along with zero (0) new hospitalizations and three (3) new hospital discharges. There are 59 additional persons considered recovered.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy