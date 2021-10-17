CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

5 Traits to Chase in the Hunt for 10X Stocks

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Finding the stocks that create life-changing wealth is hard.
  • You can increase your odds of success.
  • Look for these five traits that many of today's most prominent companies had in their early days.

We all dream about stocks that turn a modest investment into life-changing wealth. But for many, it stays a dream; there are thousands of publicly traded companies, and it's so hard to find the one that's the next Amazon, let alone find it before the whole world already knows about it.

But there are lessons we can take from the stocks that did go on to become the dominant companies we idolize. Here are five traits that I've found most stocks to have that go on to 10X returns and beyond.

1. A founder at the helm

The founders of the world's greatest companies are nearly celebrities in their own right. Jeff Bezos and Amazon, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook, Elon Musk and Tesla. Founders are builders, and a high-quality business is a reflection of its leadership. I would argue that a company's management is its most important trait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499paK_0cTpbO8y00
Image Source: Getty Images.

A study by Brain & Company tracked stocks of founder-led companies from 1990 through 2014 and found that they typically outperformed other companies three to one. Why might this be? A business takes years of growth to reach the public markets. From a company's early days of operating in someone's garage to its joining the Fortune 500, the founder is the visionary. Nobody cares more about a business than the person who conceived it from idea to reality. Those are the people you want to put your money in.

2. A large addressable market

Sometimes it feels good to be the big fish in a small pond, but we are looking for oceans when we're talking about 10X stocks. A business can sell the world's most fabulous product, but if it's a product that's useful to only a few people, the company will never grow to be very big.

We want to find substantial addressable markets: Big problems that many people have are the best opportunities for companies to grow over the long term. Apple is a $2.3 trillion company because it has nearly 8 billion potential customers worldwide and has been able to sell the iPhone to many of them.

If you want to find the next Apple, look for companies with many potential customers. Huge industries include healthcare, fintech, real estate, and e-commerce, industries through which trillions of dollars flow.

3. A path to making money

Rapidly growing companies often show negative earnings; they take all their cash from the business and reinvest it in the company to fund growth efforts. What's important is whether the business can be profitable eventually, which we can determine by looking at profit margins.

Different types of businesses will generate different margins, so there isn't a hard number to look for. Instead, I look for a company generating operating income, making profits before things like sales and marketing expenses are factored in.

We want to see a profitable business underneath the surface so that revenue grows and eventually begins to outpace what the company spends on sales and marketing, etc. This will ultimately enable the company to generate positive earnings.

4. Multiple growth levers

We want to avoid one-trick ponies and instead focus on businesses that can make money in various ways, such as through expanding into new markets, selling new products, or entering new business categories.

Upstart, a company that began with personal loans, has expanded into automotive loans and can still grow, for example by entering mortgages. Peloton built its company on its exercise bike but is now selling new equipment and branded apparel.

A flexible business that also operates in a large addressable market can be a lucrative stock. If you want your investments to continue to grow for years to come, make sure they have different levers to pull to create that growth.

5. A competitive moat

This is arguably the most subjective trait on this list because small, emerging companies often don't yet have a clear competitive moat. They are often disruptors, threatening the status quo and the incumbents of a given industry.

So when you're looking for a potential 10X stock, look for a competitive advantage, an "X-factor" that makes the company different. It might be a cultlike brand, a new product or service category, or a cutting-edge technology; these are things that make it difficult for competitors to threaten a business.

If you can find a visionary founder growing an innovative and profitable company with a significant market opportunity and a competitive advantage, you have the makings of a potential 10X stock. The hard part is being patient enough to hold it while it grows over the years ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Offer an Easy Path to Wealth Building

Etsy's acquisition of Depop could lead to significant market share gains in apparel. Only 16% of Lululemon's business comes from international sales. One of the easiest ways to build wealth in the stock market is to stick with growing companies that still have enormous room to keep expanding. When considering...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investors don't have to take on huge risks to achieve market-beating returns. If you buy stakes in strong companies with sustainable competitive advantages and give those positions some time to grow, even relatively modest investments can turn into much larger sums. As just one example, Alphabet was already a well-established...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These Stocks Are Shaping the Future of Technology

Artificial intelligence will boost global GDP by 1.2% by 2030. As an investor, knowledge of the past can help you understand the future. That may sound counterintuitive, but history tends to repeat itself in subtle ways. For instance, innovative technologies have changed the world on dozens of different occasions, acting as catalysts for productivity and economic growth.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Pinterest's top-line growth is firing on all cylinders. Want to multiply your money over the long term? Look no further than growth stocks. These cutting-edge businesses increase revenue and earnings faster than average, making them an ideal means of earning supersize returns. One recent example: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), which has already skyrocketed around 230% since its IPO in 2019. Let's explore why its unique business model -- and potential acquisition -- could set investors up for even more success.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loans#Chase#Hunt#Brain Company
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

E-commerce and cloud computing continue to drive double-digit revenue growth at Amazon. Etsy's leadership makes it the e-commerce site for artisans and unique goods. Same-day shipping has carved out a profitable e-commerce niche for Target. Online selling has long served as a lucrative growth market, so much so that many...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Tech Platform Will Make Investors Richer

Growth has accelerated and management has hinted at more of the same on the horizon. The numbers show that the product is resonating with large accounts. Deals and partnerships are creating a formidable tool that sales teams won’t want to do without. Sales teams have historically relied on experience and...
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

5 Red-Hot Buy-Rated Stocks Priced Under $10 With Huge Upside

These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Motley Fool

Creativity Is Optionality: Why This Stock Should Be Held Forever

Using Unity's solutions, creators develop works of art for almost anything you can imagine. Fueled by these creations, Unity's potential customer base is seemingly unlimited. The stock's long-term growth optionality is hard to grasp fully, and that's great for investors. Optionality is defined as "the quality of being available to...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

A Pick-and-Shovel Stock for the Booming Digital Transformation

For investors who are uneasy about jumping into complex, fast-growth technology stocks, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a familiar name that could be a wise choice. In this video clip from "Beat & Raise," recorded on Sept. 24, Fool.com contributors Neil Patel, Brian Withers, and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss Accenture's powerful role in the booming digital ecosystem.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

There have been 38 double-digit declines in the S&P 500 over the past 71 years. All notable crashes and corrections are a buying opportunity for long-term investors. For the past 19 months, Wall Street and investors have sat back and enjoyed the strongest bounce from a bear-market bottom in history. Since the broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed on March 23, 2020, the index has more than doubled in value. For context, the S&P 500 has averaged a total return, including dividends, of just north of 11% since the beginning of 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Inflation-Resistant Stocks to Buy Right Now

One raw material producer is benefiting from rising commodity prices. A payment processor should see revenue rise as consumer prices increase. A mining stock is ready to reap the rewards if investors buy gold to hedge against fiat inflation. High inflation rates are making it difficult to come up with...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Reason to Sell Latch and 3 Reasons to Buy

Deferred revenue may indicate actual sales may take a more gradual path higher than previously expected. This is still a fast-growing firm operating in a large industry. Latch has ample cash on balance to advance its ambitions. Shares of recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) took a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy to Capitalize on Data Transformation

Spending on digital transformation is ramping up fast. Workiva’s solutions allow businesses to aggregate new data they might need to report to regulators. Datadog’s observability platform allows companies to interpret this new data and act on it. With more data being produced by the day due to the shift to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy