Public Safety

Sunshine Industries works to repair scarecrow damaged by vandalism

Daily Ardmoreite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe colorful and festive scarecrows currently lining Main Street bring joy to citizens young and old. Each one has its own unique look and tells its own personal story. But eagle-eyed residents might notice that one of the scarecrows is currently missing. That's because Blossom, the tin lady created by Sunshine...

