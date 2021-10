“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Ecclesiastes 3:1. My little dog Cookie and I were enjoying our morning fall walk. All of a sudden I noticed my little ‘furever friends’ was rolling acorns with her nose then pushing them in her mouth, clenching her mouth very tight shut. After she reluctantly opened her mouth to let the acorns roll out, I gently reminded her that she is a dog and not a squirrel. The month of October is “Squirrel Awareness Month.” The history of Squirrel Awareness month is credited to the late Greg Bassett who noticed a squirrel standing close and motioning to him at the Grand Canyon in Arizona. This squirrel literally won his heart and he excitedly went back home to his home in Chicago and started the Squirrel Lovers Club. This was the beginning of October being Squirrel Awareness month.

ANIMALS ・ 10 DAYS AGO