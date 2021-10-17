CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Volunteers in sky watch migrant rescues at sea

shorelinemedia.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the help of a plane, activists look for migrants...

www.shorelinemedia.net

Comments / 0

Related
shorelinemedia.net

Tigray forces parade captured government troops

Trucks full of captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militias rolled down the streets in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Friday, in a show of force by local defense forces, as the region's capital was hit by a fourth day of airstrikes. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
MILITARY
news4sanantonio.com

Migrants rescued from stash houses this week in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents are continuing to rescue migrants from stash houses this week. On Oct. 17, agents arrested a United States citizen attempting to smuggle a group of four individuals through the Las Cruces Border Patrol Station Highway 185 checkpoint. During questioning, information was...
EL PASO, TX
Bradford Era

Rescued migrants speak of plight in Libyan centres

Tens of thousands of migrants, fleeing poverty and wars in Africa and the Middle East, have endured torture, sexual violence and extortion at the hands of guards in detention centers in Libya. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
IMMIGRATION
Yuma Daily Sun

Yuma helicopter crew helps rescue abandoned migrant

A helicopter crew from the Yuma Branch of the Air and Marine Operations (AMO) assisted Border Patrol agents from the Ajo Station in rescuing an injured migrant from the desert last week. According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a EC120 helicopter crew was conducting an aerial...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Libya#Ap Archive
WSVN-TV

USCG crews rescue 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Bahamas island

MIAMI (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued 10 Cuban migrants stranded on Anguilla Cay, Bahamas. A Coast Guard aircrew in Miami was made aware of a vessel that landed on the island with 10 people on board, at approximately 3:40 p.m., Thursday. The USCG crew dropped food, water and...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

126 Migrants Headed to U.S. From Guatemala Rescued From Abandoned Container

Police rescued 126 migrants who were abandoned in a shipping container between Nueva Concepcion and Cocales, Guatemala, over the weekend. More than 100 are from Haiti and all were headed to the U.S. border when whoever was hauling the container left it on the side of the road. Other migrants in the mix were from Nepal and Ghana, the BBC reports. A police spokesman said they discovered the human cargo after someone reported noises coming from inside. “We heard cries and knocks coming from inside the container,” a spokesperson for the Guatemala police said. “We opened the doors and found inside 126 undocumented people.” They will be returned to Honduras where they are thought to have begun their journey to the U.S. A day earlier, 652 migrants, including 350 children, were found in three refrigerated semi trucks near the U.S. border with Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
shorelinemedia.net

NYC Firefighters: Vaccination should be a choice

The New York City Firefighters union says it will stand by its members and their right to choose to whether to remain unvaccinated. The city announced it will require its entire municipal workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. (Oct. 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTLA.com

More migrants trying to enter California by sea

U.S. border agents found a dead migrant on an abandoned panga fishing boat in Carlsbad this past April. A month later, a cabin cruiser, overloaded with three dozen migrants, crashed into a reef near Point Loma, killing three people. Then, after a boat capsized near Encinitas in July, two migrants were hospitalized with hypothermia.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kgns.tv

Agents rescue migrant children abandoned in the creek

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped rescue two children who were left stranded in a crack by human smugglers in south Laredo. The rescue happened last Thursday when several individuals were attempting to cross the river illegally and into the U.S. The two children were traveling with a...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
Daily Beast

Alarm Over Queen Elizabeth’s Health Reveals a Harsh Royal Truth

Now that it has been revealed—24 hours after the event—that Queen Elizabeth II has spent a night in hospital and was not, as the palace press corps were informed, “resting” at Windsor Castle, there are complaints that, once again, the messaging is bad and making the situation worse. For sure,...
CELEBRITIES
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.

Comments / 0

Community Policy