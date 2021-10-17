Great weather and great turnout for Buddy Walk return

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Saturday the annual Buddy Walk returned. More than 800 people signed up for the walk that raises money for the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society.

For the first time, they met and exceeded their fundraising goal. At last check, the walk brought in more than $78,000 for the society that supports children and adults with Down Syndrome. This is the first in-person buddy walk in two years due to COVID concerns. It’s also the first time the event was held at Battleship Park.

The drone video in this story is courtesy of Joey Braswell.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.