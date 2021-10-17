CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Great weather and great turnout for Buddy Walk return

By Chad Petri
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Saturday the annual Buddy Walk returned. More than 800 people signed up for the walk that raises money for the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society.

For the first time, they met and exceeded their fundraising goal. At last check, the walk brought in more than $78,000 for the society that supports children and adults with Down Syndrome. This is the first in-person buddy walk in two years due to COVID concerns. It’s also the first time the event was held at Battleship Park.

The drone video in this story is courtesy of Joey Braswell.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

