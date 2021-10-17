CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ms. Connecticut Senior America looking for contestants, sponsors: ‘This pageant is more than a beauty pageant’

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 7 days ago

Here’s the beauty of modern beauty pageants, especially those involving senior citizens: It’s not just about how you look, said Debra Eccles, Ms. Connecticut Senior America 2021.

“I don’t feel I’m a very superficial person. I think I represent an American woman with lots of challenges who has come out on a positive side,” the Shelton woman said last week.

After grabbing the statewide honor in May, Eccles, 70, was in the top 10 of about 40 contestants in the national competition in August.

“The nationals were virtual this year, and that was a real test of your technological skills for senior women,” she said.

She and organizers would like to see more Connecticut businesses and residents get involved as either sponsors or contestants. The pageant is open to women 60 and over.

“This pageant is more than a beauty pageant. It’s a reaffirmation of self-worth, life, courage and outward charm, inner strength. Sharing your wisdom,” she said. “It’s service to others. It’s being kind. It’s finding a platform.”

One of her platforms is getting help for the many women raising their grandchildren, often prompted by the opioid crisis.

Eccles knows the challenges they face. She is raising her grandson, Stephen Eccles, 8, as his father, a former Motocross pro, recovers from an addiction that started when he was prescribed OxyContin after a bad fall.

Stephen was only 2 weeks old when Eccles made the snap decision to take him in as he was about to be sent to foster care, she said. The boy’s mother also suffered from substance misuse.

“So I put him in the back seat of the car and said, ‘Stephen, I don’t know how we’re going to figure this out, but we’re going to do this together,’” Eccles said.

A manager at a real estate firm, Eccles, mother of two grown sons, was once again doing late-night feedings.

“I don’t think anyone realized I had a baby at home at age 62,” she said.

Eccles would like to see more financial support for women in her position. She said foster parents get much more money from the government to take in children than do grandparents, and she would like to see that changed.

“I think seniors need more support and help in this state,” she said.

Raising her grandson while in her 60s hasn’t been the only challenge in her life. She was alone with her two sons, 11 and 14, after her husband, Stephen Eccles — her grandson’s namesake — died in 1993. Her husband also had an addiction, alcoholism, she said.

Eccles herself has suffered from health problems, including a connective tissue disorder she was born with and, more recently, artery disease and Stage 2 breast cancer in 2002. She underwent radiation and beat the cancer, she said.

“I had treatments and went right back to the office” for her real estate management job, Eccles said.

“I have had an extremely challenging life,” she said. “And, now that I have turned 70, I realize that every year brings empowerment.” She said she wants to help other senior citizens overcome obstacles.

“I’d really like to let seniors know that even though you’ve been through a lot of challenges in your life, you can model what it means to be of hope and inspiration to others.”

Eccles admitted she would like to spread the word about a less lofty goal.

“And, also, I’m single, looking for that handsome senior fox,” she said with a laugh.

To get involved as a sponsor or contestant, email JanMarie Weston of Coventry, Ms. Connecticut Senior America 2019 and a pageant administrator, at: ms.ctsramerica@aol.com or Eccles at: debra.eccles912@gmail.com .

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

